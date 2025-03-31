Dua Lipa Wraps Up Australian Tour With Eight Tributes To Aussie Artists - Noise11.com

The Dua Lipa Australian tour has concluded with Dua Lipa paying tribute to eight Australian artists across the five Melbourne and three Sydney shows.

Guests on stage included Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Angus Stone of Angus and Julia Stone in Sydney and Troye Sivan and Vance Joy in Melbourne.

There were also tributes to AC/DC, INXS, Natalie Imbruglia and Kylie Minogue at the shows.

At the final show on 29 March Angus Stone joined Dua Lipa for a cover of Julia and Angus Stone’s ‘Big Jet Plane’.

At the show on the 28th Kevin Parker of Tame Impala joined Dua Lipa for ‘The Less I Know The Better’. At the first show on the 26th Dua Lipa covered INXS ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

At the five Melbourne shows Troye Sivan and Vance Joy joined Dua Lipa on various nights with covers on the other days with songs from AC/DC, Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia.

Dua Lipa opened her Radical Optimism World Tour in Melbourne, Australia. The next shows are in New Zealand from Wednesday 3 April. Europe is next starting in Madrid on 11 May. North American dates start on 1 September in Toronto, Canada with the tour set to conclude (at this stage) 16 October in Seattle.

