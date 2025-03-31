 Dua Lipa Wraps Up Australian Tour With Eight Tributes To Aussie Artists - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation

Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation

Dua Lipa Wraps Up Australian Tour With Eight Tributes To Aussie Artists

by Paul Cashmere on March 31, 2025

in News

The Dua Lipa Australian tour has concluded with Dua Lipa paying tribute to eight Australian artists across the five Melbourne and three Sydney shows.

Guests on stage included Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Angus Stone of Angus and Julia Stone in Sydney and Troye Sivan and Vance Joy in Melbourne.

There were also tributes to AC/DC, INXS, Natalie Imbruglia and Kylie Minogue at the shows.

At the final show on 29 March Angus Stone joined Dua Lipa for a cover of Julia and Angus Stone’s ‘Big Jet Plane’.

At the show on the 28th Kevin Parker of Tame Impala joined Dua Lipa for ‘The Less I Know The Better’. At the first show on the 26th Dua Lipa covered INXS ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

At the five Melbourne shows Troye Sivan and Vance Joy joined Dua Lipa on various nights with covers on the other days with songs from AC/DC, Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia.

Dua Lipa opened her Radical Optimism World Tour in Melbourne, Australia. The next shows are in New Zealand from Wednesday 3 April. Europe is next starting in Madrid on 11 May. North American dates start on 1 September in Toronto, Canada with the tour set to conclude (at this stage) 16 October in Seattle.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

One Direction, Zayn Malik, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Zayn Malik Cancels Mexico Concert Due To Food Poisoning

Zayn Malik was forced to cancel his Mexico concert after coming down with severe food poisoning.

3 days ago
KIASMOS photo by Maximilian König
Iceland’s Kiasmos To Play Illuminate Adelaide

Icelandic techno duo Kiasmos will perform at Illuminate Adelaide on 18 July.

4 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Confirms Album Title Is ‘Play’

Ed Sheeran has revealed the title of his next album. Sheeran confirmed that his upcoming album is called Play and is based on an idea he had when he was 18.

4 days ago
Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty
Samantha Fish Is Looking Forward To Premiering New ‘Paper Doll’ Songs Live

Now that Samantha Fish is just weeks away from releasing her next album ‘Paper Doll’ the exciting thing for her will be introducing new songs to the setlist.

5 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Reveals More Details of Upcoming Album Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus' upcoming album, 'Something Beautiful', promises "bold aesthetic and visual storytelling".

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Says He Is Changing Musical Direction

Ed Sheeran has revealed he is changing direction when it comes to the sound of his music.

6 days ago
Camila Cabello photo from Frontier Touring
Camila Cabello Reveals Yours, C World Tour Dates

Camila Cabello will perform in Australia for the first time this August as a solo artist.

March 25, 2025