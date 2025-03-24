Dua Lipa Gives Nods To AC/DC, Kylie, Natalie Imbruglia and Some Special Aussies Guests At Opening Tour Shows In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Dua Lipa has opened her Radical Optimism world tour in Melbourne Australia with five sell-out shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Each of the five shows had a unique treat for the Aussie audience.

Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa performed ‘Rush’ together at the 22 March show. Vance Joy joined Dua Lipa to perform his hit ‘Riptide’ at the 23 March show.

Dua Lipa also performed AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ at the first Melbourne show on 17 March. She played Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’ at the 19 March show and Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ at the 20 March show.

Dua Lipa has three more Aussie shows in Sydney. Dates are 26, 28 and 29 March at Qudos Bank Arena.

