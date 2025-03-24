 Dua Lipa Gives Nods To AC/DC, Kylie, Natalie Imbruglia and Some Special Aussies Guests At Opening Tour Shows In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation

Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation

Dua Lipa Gives Nods To AC/DC, Kylie, Natalie Imbruglia and Some Special Aussies Guests At Opening Tour Shows In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2025

in News

Dua Lipa has opened her Radical Optimism world tour in Melbourne Australia with five sell-out shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Each of the five shows had a unique treat for the Aussie audience.

Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa performed ‘Rush’ together at the 22 March show. Vance Joy joined Dua Lipa to perform his hit ‘Riptide’ at the 23 March show.

Dua Lipa also performed AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ at the first Melbourne show on 17 March. She played Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’ at the 19 March show and Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ at the 20 March show.

Dua Lipa has three more Aussie shows in Sydney. Dates are 26, 28 and 29 March at Qudos Bank Arena.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lime Cordiale
Lime Cordiale To Perform With Orchestras Around Australia

Lime Cordiale will embark on the biggest tour production ever when they perform around Australia with orchestra.

31 minutes ago
Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty
Samantha Fish Had a Bucket List Moment When She Opened For The Rolling Stones in 2024

Blues singer Samantha Fish says her opening slot for The Rolling Stones on the final show of the 2024 Hackey Diamonds tour was a bucket list moment for her.

3 days ago
Yungblud
Yungblud To Play Free London Concert

Yungblud is hosting a free concert in London this week.

4 days ago
Teddy Swims by Claire Marie Vogel supplied Frontier Touring
Teddy Swims Expands Australia Tour

The Teddy Swims tour has expanded with new shows for Sydney and Melbourne.

4 days ago
Tash Sultana photo by Giulia McGauran
City and Colour Guests on Tash Sultana EP

Tash Sultana has a special guest on her upcoming EP ‘Return To The Roots’. The track ‘Ain’t It Kinda Funny’ features Dallas Green (aka City and Colour).

4 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Responds To Label Dismissing Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar

Drake has addressed his record label's motion to dismiss his lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

6 days ago
Yungblud
Yungblud Release Nine Minute ‘Hello Heaven, Hello’

Yungblud makes a triumphant return with an epic nine-minute anthem, ‘Hello Heaven, Hello.’ The 27-year-old artist from Doncaster, whose last two albums topped the UK charts and broke into the Billboard Top 100, has accumulated over 6 billion global streams. After a period of online silence, he reemerges with what is arguably his most accomplished work to date.

6 days ago