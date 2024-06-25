 The Presets Are Heading To Live at the Gardens - Noise11.com
Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

The Presets Are Heading To Live at the Gardens

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2024

in News

The Presets will perform at Melbourne’s Royal Botanical Gardens for Live At The Gardens in November.

Live at the Gardens is Melbourne’s newest live music event from the people who brought you A Day On The Green.

Joining The Presets, Midnight Juggernauts DJs and Haiku Hands.

After the two previous announcements of Matt Corby and Xavier Rudd.

THE PRESETS Live At The Gardens
Special Guests MIDNIGHT JUGGERNAUTS (DJ set) & HAIKU HANDS
Friday 15 November, 2024
All event information liveathegardens.com.au

TICKETING

LIVE AT THE GARDENS PRESALE
Sign up here
Runs from: Monday 1 July 11.00am local time
For 24 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

ROUNDHOUSE PRESALE
Sign up here
Runs from: Monday 1 July 11.00am local time
For 24 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE – THE PRESETS LIVE AT THE GARDENS
Tickets on sale Tuesday 2 July at 1.00pm local time
From Ticketmaster
TICKET PRICES
General Admission $119.90
*A handling fee of $5.95 applies per transaction

EVENT INFORMATION
Live At The Gardens is Licensed All-Ages. Strictly no BYO alcohol or food. Broad offering of food and beverages will be available on site with every attempt to ensure all dietary requirements are catered for. Everyone requires a paid ticket excluding babies in arms 24 months and under. Patrons under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian at all times. Live At The Gardens is a general admission, standing (and of course, dancing) venue only.

TRANSPORT AND PARKING
For all public transport and parking information
liveatthegardens.com.au/transport

Noise11.com

