Missy Higgins To Headline Three A Day On The Green Shows - Noise11.com

Missy Higgins will perform for A Day On the Green in Mount Cotton, Bowral and Barossa Valley as part of her The Second Act Tour – Encore Shows.

Joining Missy are Kate Miller-Heidke, Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields.

The centrepiece of The Second Act Tour is a complete performance of Missy’s ‘The Sound of White’ album marking its 20th anniversary. The show opens with an acoustic set of songs from the upcoming album ‘The Second Act’.

“I never imagined it would take me most of 2024 to do this Australian tour,” Missy said in a statement, “but it’s been such a great experience on every level that I’m glad the band and I will get to share it a few more times with all these big crowds. There have been lots of fans posting about how disappointed they were to miss out on getting a chance to see this two-act show so now they’ll have no excuse!”

Saturday 23 November

Sirromet Wines,

Mount Cotton QLD

with special guests Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields

Saturday 30 November

Centennial Vineyards,

Bowral NSW

with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields

Saturday 7 December

Peter Lehmann Wines,

Barossa Valley SA

with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields

All event information adayonthegreen.com.au

FRONTIER TOURING

Friday 6 December, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

with special guests Dan Sultan and Mia Wray

