 Missy Higgins To Headline Three A Day On The Green Shows - Noise11.com
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins To Headline Three A Day On The Green Shows

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2024

in News

Missy Higgins will perform for A Day On the Green in Mount Cotton, Bowral and Barossa Valley as part of her The Second Act Tour – Encore Shows.

Joining Missy are Kate Miller-Heidke, Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields.

The centrepiece of The Second Act Tour is a complete performance of Missy’s ‘The Sound of White’ album marking its 20th anniversary. The show opens with an acoustic set of songs from the upcoming album ‘The Second Act’.

“I never imagined it would take me most of 2024 to do this Australian tour,” Missy said in a statement, “but it’s been such a great experience on every level that I’m glad the band and I will get to share it a few more times with all these big crowds. There have been lots of fans posting about how disappointed they were to miss out on getting a chance to see this two-act show so now they’ll have no excuse!”

Saturday 23 November
Sirromet Wines,
Mount Cotton QLD
with special guests Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields

Saturday 30 November
Centennial Vineyards,
Bowral NSW
with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields

Saturday 7 December
Peter Lehmann Wines,
Barossa Valley SA
with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields

All event information adayonthegreen.com.au
FRONTIER TOURING
Friday 6 December, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
with special guests Dan Sultan and Mia Wray

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Casanovas
Damo Campbell Leaves The Casanovas

Damian ‘Damo’ Campbell, The Casanovas’ bass player of 22 years, has announced he is leaving the band.

1 day ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Cancels Dubai Over Sudan War

Macklemore has cancelled his October show in Dubai, scheduled for 4 October.

2 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Was Never Scheduled For Democratic National Convention

Beyoncé was "never scheduled to perform" at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

5 days ago
Sarah Blasko photo by Mclean Stephenson
Sarah Blasko Explains “Dream” Song ‘Bothering Me’

Sarah Blasko says her new song ‘Bothering Me’ about about dreams.

5 days ago
The Amity Affliction Let The OCean Take Me redux
The Amity Affliction Chuck A Swiftie And Re-Record 2014 Album ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’

The Amity Affliction have ‘chucked a Swiftie’. As Taylor Swift did with her albums, The Amity Affliction have re-recorded their fourth album ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’ because their previous label Roadrunner Records, now owned by Warner Music, took “the vast majority of all revenue” leaving The Amity Affliction with fuck all.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Performs With Florence Welch in London

Taylor Swift performed with Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff during her final show at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (20.08.24).

7 days ago
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti and Nelly Reveal They Had Their First Child A Month Ago

Ashanti and Nelly have shared their joy at welcoming their first child together.

7 days ago