Missy Higgins To Headline Three A Day On The Green Shows - Noise11.com

Missy Higgins will perform for A Day On the Green in Mount Cotton, Bowral and Barossa Valley as part of her The Second Act Tour – Encore Shows.
Joining Missy are Kate Miller-Heidke, Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields.
The centrepiece of The Second Act Tour is a complete performance of Missy’s ‘The Sound of White’ album marking its 20th anniversary. The show opens with an acoustic set of songs from the upcoming album ‘The Second Act’.
“I never imagined it would take me most of 2024 to do this Australian tour,” Missy said in a statement, “but it’s been such a great experience on every level that I’m glad the band and I will get to share it a few more times with all these big crowds. There have been lots of fans posting about how disappointed they were to miss out on getting a chance to see this two-act show so now they’ll have no excuse!”
Saturday 23 November
Sirromet Wines,
Mount Cotton QLD
with special guests Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields
Saturday 30 November
Centennial Vineyards,
Bowral NSW
with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields
Saturday 7 December
Peter Lehmann Wines,
Barossa Valley SA
with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields
All event information adayonthegreen.com.au
FRONTIER TOURING
Friday 6 December, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
with special guests Dan Sultan and Mia Wray
