Matt Corby and Middle Kids To Perform At Melbourne’s Live At The Gardens - Noise11.com

Matt Corby and Middle Kids will perform at the first new Australian outdoor concert, Live At The Gardens, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne in November.

Live At The Gardens is the new event for Roundhouse Entertainment’s A Day On The Green founder Mick Newton.

Mick said, “We are thrilled to launch Live At The Gardens, a one-of-a-kind music festival, creating an experience that celebrates music, nature and community. The team at Roundhouse are honoured to have the opportunity to work with the renowned Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne to stage this new event allowing people to enjoy live music under the stars, in a beautiful garden setting. We look forward to announcing an eclectic mix of performers in the coming weeks.”

Mushroom’s Matt Gudinski is backing the new event. He says, “Mushroom Group is focused on bringing unforgettable live music experiences to music fans and there is no better place to do that than in one of Melbourne’s most iconic locations, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne. We look forward to delivering an amazing series of shows with some very special talent in this stunning location.”

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria Acting Director and Chief Executive Chris Russell said: “We are delighted to partner with industry experts, Roundhouse Entertainment to bring Live At The Gardens to life. This exciting collaboration seamlessly blends the stunning natural beauty of Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne with world-class entertainment, to create an unforgettable concert experience that celebrates music, nature, and the vibrant culture of Melbourne. We look forward to welcoming nature and music lovers to what will undoubtedly be one of the year’s most memorable events.”

Show: Live At The Gardens – Matt Corby and special guests Middle Kids

Saturday 16 November, 2024

Tickets on sale: Tuesday 11 June at 10.00am from Ticketmaster

All event information liveathegardens.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

