Fatboy Slim Takes Over St Kilda Chip Shop - Noise11.com

Fatboy Slim was serving up the beats at the Northern Soul Chip Shop in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda on Wednesday evening. Noise11 was there to watch.

Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) arrived at the shop around 6:20pm and then at 6:30pm for the next hour live streamed from Northern Soul Chip Shop.

Northern Soul Chip Shop is a great supporter of local DJs. Fatboy Slim was the 100th performance from the shop.

Noise11 was there to capture the fun.

Fatboy Slim is in Australia for Frontier Touring and A Day On The Green. His final Australian dates are:

21 March, Barossa Valley, Peter Lehmann Wines

22 March, Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate

23 March, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

https://www.frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

