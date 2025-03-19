 Fatboy Slim Takes Over St Kilda Chip Shop - Noise11.com
Fatboy Slim at Northern Soul Fish Shop St Kilda 19 March 2025 photo Winston Robinson

Fatboy Slim at Northern Soul Fish Shop St Kilda 19 March 2025 photo Winston Robinson

Fatboy Slim Takes Over St Kilda Chip Shop

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2025

in News

Fatboy Slim was serving up the beats at the Northern Soul Chip Shop in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda on Wednesday evening. Noise11 was there to watch.

Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) arrived at the shop around 6:20pm and then at 6:30pm for the next hour live streamed from Northern Soul Chip Shop.

Northern Soul Chip Shop is a great supporter of local DJs. Fatboy Slim was the 100th performance from the shop.

Noise11 was there to capture the fun.

Fatboy Slim is in Australia for Frontier Touring and A Day On The Green. His final Australian dates are:

21 March, Barossa Valley, Peter Lehmann Wines
22 March, Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate
23 March, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

https://www.frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Two Thirds of Silverchair To Get Together For 30th Anniversary of ‘Frogstomp’

Silverchair’s Ben Gillies and Chris Joannau will get together in Sydney on 26 March to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Silverchair album ‘Frogstomp’.

24 hours ago
Paul Hester
‘Hessie’, The Second Paul Hester Doco Trailer Premieres

‘Hessie, a Tribute To Paul Hester’ mini-documentary, will premiere on 26 March, 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of Split Enz/Crowded House drummer Paul Hester.

1 day ago
Graham Norton
‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ Is Like Having a Mate Around for a Few Yarns

Graham Norton has had a remarkable career. With his ‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ shows in Australia and New Zealand, Graham is sharing insights into an occupation that grew organically.

1 day ago
Flogging Molly Float
Flogging Molly’s Dave King Spent Two Weeks In A Coma

Flogging Molly frontman Dave King "spent two weeks in a coma" after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

1 day ago
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Paris Jackson To Join Incubus At London Show

Incubus will perform their iconic "Morning View" album in its entirety plus the hits at London’s The O2 on Saturday 26 April 2025, their only UK and Ireland show.

1 day ago
Feeder Facebook photo
Feeder To Headline Big Summer Kick-Off

Harlequins Rugby Club is excited to announce that the multi-platinum rock band Feeder will be the headline music act for Big Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, 10 May at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

2 days ago
Feeder
Feeder Song ‘Buck Rogers’ Was Intended For SR-71

Feeder’s biggest hit ‘Buck Rogers’ was never intended for the band. Feeder founder Grant Nicholas says that he wrote the song for American band SR-71 but then Feeder decided to use it for themselves.

6 days ago