Fatboy Slim’s Full One-Hour Set from Northern Soul Chip Show St Kilda - Noise11.com

Fatboy Slim has premiered the complete one hour set he did at Northern Soul Chip Shop in St Kilda in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday evening.

The surprise show was announced at 5pm on Fatboy Slim’s socials. He did the set at 6:30pm, 90 minutes later, with lucky fans who managed to get to the shop on time hanging out in Inkerman St, St Kilda to listen to Fatboy Slim do this thing.

Noise11 was there.

Check out the full set:

Watch the Noise11 footage of the Fatboy Slim St Kilda pop-up show.

3 more shows to go on this tour, Australia:

21 March – Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley

22 March – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong

23 March – Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton

