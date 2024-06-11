Xavier Rudd To Play Live At The Gardens - Noise11.com

Xavier Rudd will perform at Melbourne’s new Live At The Gardens at the Royal Botanic Gardens in November.
In a statement Xavier Rudd said, “I’m super excited to bring this show to Australia after all this international touring. It’s my first chance to share this show on home soil after buzzing around America and Europe so it should be pretty slick by then.”
Also on the bill are Emily Wurramara and Calypso Cora. Calypso Coro is a family affair for Xavier with his son Finojet fronting the band.
Emily Wurramara released her first record ‘Black Smoke’ in 2016. The album ‘Milyakburra’ followed in 2018 and she has released a series of singles ‘Magic Woman Dancing’ and ‘Midnight Blues’ in 2024.
XAVIER RUDD Live At The Gardens
Special Guests EMILY WURRAMARA and CALYPSO CORA
Saturday 23 November, 2024
All event information liveathegardens.com.au
Tickets on sale Friday 14 June at 11.00am from Ticketmaster.
TICKET PRICES
General Admission $119.90
*A handling fee of $5.95 applies per transaction
