Julian McMahon Dies At Age 56 After Private Battle With Cancer - Noise11.com

Australian actor Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56 after a private battle with cancer.

Julian starred as Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four series (2005 and 2007). He started out on Australian television playing Den Lucini in Home & Away (1990-1991). Prior to Home & Away, McMahon Julian appeared in advertisements for Levi’s. That exposure through thee Levi’s ad caught the attention of the producers of Home & Away who approached him to audition.

His American breakthrough came when he was cast as Cole Turner in ‘Charmed’ (2000-2005). 2000 was also the year he was cast alongside Jeff Daniels in the movie ‘Chasing Sleep’. From 2003 to 2010 Julian had the star role in the TV series ‘Nip/Tuck’.

Julian’s movies include ‘Premonition’ (with Sandra Bullock), ‘Red’ with Bruce Willis and ‘Faces in the Crowd’ with Milla Jovovich. His final role was in ‘The Surfer’ co-starring as Scally alongside Nicholas Cage.

Julian was the son of the 20th Prime Minister of Australia, Sir William McMahon and Lady Sonia McMahon. In 1994 he married Dannii Minogue. They divorced the following year.

McMahon was born in 1968, the middle child of Bill and Sonia. He has an older sister Melinda and younger sister Deborah.

