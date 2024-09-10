R.I.P. James Earl Jones at 93 - Noise11.com

James Earl Jones, best known as the voice of Darth Vader in Stars Wars and the “This is CNN’ tagline on CNN, has died at the age of 93.

James Earl Jones was one of the great actors and voices of our time. His career started in 1964 in the movie ‘Dr Strangelove’. In 1972 he played Malcolm X in ‘Malcolm X’. He started his work with Stars Wars in 1977 in the first movie as Darth Vader, then ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980), ‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983) then ‘Star Wars – Rogue One’ (2016) and ‘Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019).

Jones was also Mufasa in The Lion King (1994) and the sequel ‘The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride’ (1998).

Jones acted in the movies ‘Conan The Barbarian’, ‘Soul Man’, ‘Coming To America’, ‘Field of Dreams’, ‘The Hunt For Red October’, ‘Patriot Games’ and ‘Clear and Present Danger’.

He also voiced characters in The Simpsons in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

On TV Jones made appearances in ‘Frasier’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Mad About You’.

His final role was as King Jaffe Joffer in ‘Coming 2 America’.

