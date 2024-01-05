 David Soul Dies Aged 80 - Noise11.com
David Soul

David Soul Dies Aged 80

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2024

in News

One time popstar and Starsky & Hutch star David Soul has died at the age of 80.

His family announced on his social media, “David Soul—beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother—died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Davis Soul was best known as Detective Kenneth ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson in the hits 70s cop series ‘Starsky & Hutch’ but for a moment in time he was also all over the pop charts.

David Soul’s self-titled debut album reached no 8 in Australia and no 2 in the UK. He had three Top 10 hits in Australia including the number one song ‘Don’t Give Up On Us’ which topped the USA, UK and Australian chart of 1976.

David had two more major hits, ‘Going In With My Eyes Open’ (no 10, Aus, no 2 UK), no 54 USA) and ‘Silver Lady’ (no 5 Aus, no 1 UK and no 52 USA).

In the UK he had two more top 40 hits ‘Lets Have A Quiet Night In’ (no 8, 1977) and ‘It Sure Brings Out The Love In Your Eyes’ (no 12, 1978).

David’s first TV appearance was in an episode of ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ in 1966. He appeared in ‘Flipper’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘All In the Family’, ‘The Streets of San Francisco’ and ‘Cannon’ before landing the starring role in Starsky & Hutch. In 2003, he played himself in one episode of ‘Little Britain’. David was also the corrupt cop Officer John Davis in Clint Eastwood’s second ‘Dirty Harry’ movie ‘Magnum Force’.

In 2004 Owen Wilson played Hutch in the movie remake of ‘Starsky & Hutch’. Soul had a cameo in the movie.

David Soul married five times and had six children, five boys and a girl. He had been a three-pack a day smoker for 50 years but gave up 10 years ago.

