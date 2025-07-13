 Jeff Lynne Cancels Final Ever Show in London - Noise11.com
Jeff Lynne photo from Jefflynneselo website

Jeff Lynne Cancels Final Ever Show in London

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2025

in News

Jeff Lynne has cancelled his final Electric Light Orchestra shows ever in London and will not be rescheduling the shows.

Lynne announced in 2024 that he would wrap up ELO and retire from touring with the London shows planned as his last.

A statement from Lynne reads that he is “currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time, nor will he be able to reschedule.

“The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today – and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.”

Lynne’s health concerns impacted during the week based on a “systemic infection”. Lynne played his two hometown shows in Birmingham a week ago and then the first of two planned Manchester shows. It now appears the Manchester show of 9 July 2025 will be his last performance ever.

The Jeff Lynne ELO setlist for 9 July, 2025 in Manchester was:

One More Time (from From Out of Nowhere, 2019)
Evil Woman (from Face the Music, 1975)
Do Ya (from A New World Record, 1976)
Showdown (from On the Third Day, 1973)
Last Train to London (from Discovery, 1979)
Believe Me Now (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Steppin’ Out (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Rockaria! (from A New World Record, 1976)
10538 Overture (from the Electric Light Orchestra, 1971)
Strange Magic (from Face the Music, 1975)
Sweet Talkin’ Woman (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Handle With Care (from Traveling Wilburys Volume 1, 1988) (with Dhani Harrison)
End of the Line (from Traveling Wilburys Volume 1, 1988) (with Dhani Harrison)
Can’t Get It Out of My Head (from Eldorado, 1974)
Fire on High (from Face the Music, 1975)
Livin’ Thing (from A New World Record, 1976)
Telephone Line (from A New World Record, 1976)
All Over the World (from Xanadu, 1980)
Turn to Stone (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Shine a Little Love (from Discovery, 1979)
Don’t Bring Me Down (from Discovery, 1979)

Encore:
Mr. Blue Sky (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Jeff Lynne has four more ELO shows:

July 6, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
July 9 and 10, Manchester, Co-op Live
13 July, London, Hyde Park

Jeff Lynne formed Electric Light Orchestra in Birmingham in 1970 with Roy Wood and Bev Bevan. All three were previously members of The Move.

ELO released 11 albums between 1971 and 1986. Their most successful period was with the albums ‘Face The Music’ (1975), ‘A New World Record’ (1976), ‘Out of the Blue’ (1979) and ‘Xanadu’ (soundtrack) (1980).

