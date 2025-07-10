David Bowie’s Next and Final Box Set is ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ - Noise11.com

‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is the sixth and final box set in the David Bowie series covering his entire career.

‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ covers the period 2002 to 2016 across and inbetween the releases ‘Heathen’, ‘Reality’, ‘The Next Day’ and ‘Blackstar’.

Addition to the four studio albums are:

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL (2CDs or 4LPs) – Previously unreleased and recorded on the 18 July 2002. Amongst the 31 tracks are an almost full performance of 1977’s Low. This is also exclusive to the box set.

A REALITY TOUR (2CDs or 3LPs) – Released before, but this is sequenced to “better reflect the set lists of the Dublin shows”.

RE:CALL 6 (3CDs or 4LPs) – 41 non-album / alternative versions / b-sides and soundtrack songs including some ‘SACD’ only stereo mixes from Heathen. Exclusive to the box.

The 4-track No Plan E.P. is also included. This features Bowie’s last three released recordings: No Plan, Killing A Little Time and When I Met You, which were first debuted on stage by the cast of Lazarus.

The five previous boxes were:

Five Years (1969-1973) (released 2015)

Who Can It Be Now? (1974-1976) (released 2016)

A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) (released 2017)

Loving The Alien (1983-1988) (released 2018)

Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) (released 2021)

‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ will be released on 12 September 2025.

• CD 1: Heathen

1. Sunday

2. Cactus

3. Slip Away

4. Slow Burn

5. Afraid

6. Iʼve Been Waiting For You

7. I Would Be Your Slave

8. I Took A Trip On A Gemini Spaceship

9. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone

10. Everyone Says ʻHiʼ

11. A Better Future

12. Heathen (The Rays)

• CD 2: Montreux Jazz Festival

1. Sunday

2. Life On Mars?

3. Ashes To Ashes

4. Cactus

5. Slip Away

6. China Girl

7. Starman

8. I Would Be Your Slave

9. I’ve Been Waiting For You

10. Stay

11. Changes

12. Fashion

13. Fame

14. I’m Afraid Of Americans

15. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone

• CD 3: Montreux Jazz Festival

1. ‟Heroes”

2. Heathen (The Rays)

3. Everyone Says ‟Hi”

4. Hallo Spaceboy

5. Let’s Dance

6. Ziggy Stardust

7. Warszawa

8. Speed Of Life

9. Breaking Glass

10. What In The World

11. Sound And Vision

12. Art Decade

13. Always Crashing In The Same Car

14. Be My Wife

15. A New Career In A New Town

16. Subterraneans

• CD 4: Reality

1. New Killer Star

2. Pablo Picasso

3. Never Get Old

4. The Loneliest Guy

5. Looking For Water

6. She’ll Drive The Big Car

7. Days

8. Fall Dog Bombs The Moon

9. Try Some, Buy Some

10. Reality

11. Bring Me The Disco King

• CD 5: A Reality Tour

1. Rebel Rebel

2. New Killer Star

3. Reality

4. Fame

5. Cactus

6. Sister Midnight

7. Afraid

8. All The Young Dudes

9. Be My Wife

10. China Girl

11. The Loneliest Guy

12. The Man Who Sold The World

13. Fantastic Voyage

14. Hallo Spaceboy

15. Sunday

16. Under Pressure

17. Life On Mars?

18. Battle For Britain (The Letter)

• CD 6: A Reality Tour

1. Fall Dog Bombs The Moon

2. Ashes To Ashes

3. The Motel

4. Loving The Alien

5. Breaking Glass

6. Never Get Old

7. Changes

8. I’m Afraid Of Americans

9. ‟Heroes”

10. Bring Me The Disco King

11. Slip Away

12. Heathen (The Rays)

13. Five Years

14. Hang On To Yourself

15. Ziggy Stardust

• CD 7: The Next Day

1. The Next Day

2. Dirty Boys

3. The Stars (Are Out Tonight)

4. Love Is Lost

5. Where Are We Now?

6. Valentine’s Day

7. If You Can See Me

8. I’d Rather Be High

9. Boss Of Me

10. Dancing Out In Space

11. How Does The Grass Grow?

12. (You Will) Set The World On Fire

13. You Feel So Lonely You Could Die

14. Heat

• CD 8: The Next Day Extra E.P.

1. Atomica

2. Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA)

3. Plan

4. The Informer

5. I’d Rather Be High (Venetian Mix)

6. Like A Rocket Man

7. Born In A UFO

8. I’ll Take You There

9. God Bless The Girl

10. So She

• CD 9: ★ (Blackstar)

1. ★(Blackstar)

2. ’Tis A Pity She Was A Whore

3. Lazarus

4. Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)

5. Girl Loves Me

6. Dollar Days

7. I Can’t Give Everything Away

• CD 10: No Plan E.P.

1. Lazarus

2. No Plan

3. Killing A Little Time

4. When I Met You

• CD 11: Re:Call 6

1. Slow Burn (Single Edit)

2. Wood Jackson

3. When The Boys Come Marching Home

4. Safe

5. Sunday (Moby Remix)

6. A Better Future (Remix By Air)

7. Slip Away (SACD Mix)

8. Slow Burn (SACD Mix)

9. I’ve Been Waiting For You (SACD Mix)

10. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (SACD Mix)

11. A Better Future (SACD Mix)

12. Safe (SACD Mix)

13. Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Radio Edit)

• CD 12: Re:Call 6

1. Sunday (Tony Visconti Mix)

2. Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Metro Remix Radio Edit)

3. Heathen (The Rays) (Live In Berlin, 22/09/02)

4. Hop Frog — Lou Reed Featuring David Bowie

5. Saviour — Kristeen Young Featuring David Bowie

6. Isn’t It Evening (The Revolutionary) — Earl Slick Featuring David Bowie

7. Bring Me The Disco King (Loner Mix) — David Bowie Featuring Maynard James Keenan And John Frusciante (Taken From The Underworld Motion Picture Soundtrack)

8. New Killer Star (Radio Edit)

9. Love Missile F1-11

10. Fly

11. Queen Of All The Tarts (Overture)

12. Never Get Old (Single Edit)

13. Waterloo Sunset

14. Rebel Rebel (2003 Re-Record) (Taken From The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Motion Picture Soundtrack)

15. New Killer Star (Sessions @ AOL Live Version, 23/09/03)

• CD 13: Re:Call 6

1. Days (Live)

2. 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (Live)

3. Rebel Never Gets Old (Radio Mix)

4. (She Can) Do That — David Bowie With BT (Taken From The Stealth Motion Picture Soundtrack)

5. Life On Mars? (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05)

6. Wake Up (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) — David Bowie With Arcade Fire

7. Five Years (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) — David Bowie With Arcade Fire

8. Arnold Layne (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, 29/05/06) — David Gilmour Featuring David Bowie

9. Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA Edit)

10. Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) (2014 Version)

11. ’Tis A Pity She Was A Whore (2014 Version)

12. Lazarus (Radio Edit)

13. I Can’t Give Everything Away (Radio Edit)

