Alice Cooper Group Recorded The Revenge of Alice Cooper “Old School” - Noise11.com

The original Alice Cooper Group will release their first album in 52 years on 25 July. ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ is the first group album since 1972’s ‘Muscle of Love’ and the founding members of the Alice Cooper band tell Nosie11 that the process now is the same as then.

Bass player Dennis Dunaway tells Noise11.com that the songwriting and recording in 2025 was almost exactly as how the band did it in the 70s. “It was except for technology has come a long way. So we didn’t necessarily have to re—record a song if someone came up with the idea for a variation on the arrangement. We could do some of the arranging post recording. It was pretty much exactly the same. I mean, Bob Ezrin had his cheerleader energy going and everybody was throwing out ideas and everybody was joking around. It was very much like it always has been”.

Drummer Neal Smith tells Noise11, “It has always been the chemistry between the band. We all bring songs to the table, Michael, Dennis and I. Alice has some songs as well and then we all work on them as a group. It is a total 100% collaboration. Bon comes in with some great arranging ideas. We were all together in the studio at the same time. I heard some rumours that we weren’t in the studio for ‘Welcome 2 My Nightmare’ sequel, ‘Paranormal’ and ‘Detroit Stories’. We were in the studio together all the time for those songs that we did on Alice’s solo albums and it is the same thing here. That is where the chemistry happens. That is when we can look each other (in the eye) or goof around. That has never changed. Our friendship and sense of humour has kept the band together as friends for years”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with the Alice Cooper Group, Neal Smith, Michael Bruce and Dennis Dunaway:

While it has been 52 years in between albums, Neal, Dennis and Michael have played on Alice’s solo albums since 2011.

The Alice Cooper Group most recently was on two tracks on ‘Detroit Stories’ (2021), ‘Social Debris’, co-written with Neal Smith and ‘I Hate You’, co-written with Dennis Dunaway.

2017’s ‘Paranormal’ featured the three originals ‘Rats’ and Dennis also appeared on an co-wrote ‘The Sound of A’ and ‘Fireball’.

2011’s ‘Welcome 2 My Nightmare’ had Dennis, Neal and Michael on ‘A Runaway Train’, ‘I’ll Bite Your Face Off’ and ‘When Hell Comes Home’. Dennis co-wrote ‘A Runaway Train’, Neal co-wrote ‘I’ll Bite Your Face Off’ and Michael co-wrote ‘When hell Comes Home’.

‘Welcome 2 My Nightmare’ had a stack of guests including Vince Gill, Kesha and Rob Zombie.

Roger Glover of Deep Purple and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top guested in ‘Paranormal’. The drummer on one of the 10 tracks was Larry Mullen Jr of U2.

Larry also played on one track for ‘Detroit Stories’. Joe Bonamassa and Wayne Kramer also featured on that record.

‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ has Robbie Krieger of The Doors on the opening track ‘Black Mamba’.

‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ is out on 25 July 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...