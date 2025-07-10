Ian Moss Says He Chose His Cold Chisel ‘Big Five-O’ Songs Just Before Going On Stage - Noise11.com

If you saw the Cold Chisel ‘The Big Five-O’ tour multiple times you may have noticed a random rotation of Ian Moss songs from concert to concert.

Watch the Ian Moss Noise11 interview:

Ian included ‘Rosaline’ from ‘Cold Chisel’, ‘Plaza’ from ‘Breakfast at Sweethearts’ and ‘Taipan’ from ‘Circus Animals’ at multiple shows but not necessarily at the same show.

Ian says he didn’t choose what he would sing until just before the band went in stage each night. ‘I had those three, I would choose just before going on. ‘Plaza’ was arguably the strongest of the lot. What a fantastic song, just Don and I on stage as a point of difference to the band. Obviously the Flame Trees’, the Khe Sanh’s, Bow River, Choir Girl, they were going to be there all the time. This was this little selection of songs chosen on the night”.

Ian says Cold Chisel worked on what songs they would do for The Big Five-O tour months out. “Eight setlists were written months before the start of the tour,” Ian said. “We would almost toss a coin as to what we were going to do one night and make sure we didn’t do the same ones in a row. About 90% was the same but then there was the other 10%. It kept us on our toes and kept people’s interests peaked if they weren’t already”.

Across the Cold Chisel album catalogue Ian has sung than enough Cold Chisel songs that he could do a complete Ian Moss sings Ian Moss of Cold Chisel if he ever chose. If you did deep into even the more recent Chisel albums there is ‘Way Down’ and ‘Red Sand’ off The Last Wave of Summer, ‘Too Late’ and ‘Summer Moon’ off No Plans, ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Shoot The Moon’ off The Perfect Crime and ‘You Are So Beautiful’ from Blood Moon.

Back even further there is ‘Janelle’ off ‘Circus Animals’ and ‘One Long Day’ from the first album that either never or occasionally are played.

He says, “Some have surfaced but not necessarily in Cold Chisel concerts. I’ve done band versions under Ian Moss, either solo or acoustic. ‘Red Sand’ was a regular a few years back. I haven’t done that for awhile. ‘Summer Moon’, I love that song but I rarely do that. That is a great one to do with Cold Chisel. It’s just that there are so many great songs to choose from. It’s a great problem to have”.

So was The Big Five-O Cold Chisel’s farewell tour? “All I can say is that we just had such a great tour, getting on so well and having an enjoyable time,” he says. “When we finished our last gig in New Zealand everyone just shook hands and said ‘we’ve got to do this again and lets not make it five years by a long shot. Watch this space!”.

Ian will be performing next in Nashville in September and then returning to Australia for ‘Night At The Barracks’ on 26 September in Sydney.

https://ianmoss.com.au/tour/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...