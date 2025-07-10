 Cat Stevens To Release Definitive Greatest Hits - Noise11.com
Cat Stevens On The Road To Find Out

Cat Stevens To Release Definitive Greatest Hits

by Music-News.com on July 11, 2025

in News

Yusuf / Cat Stevens is set to captivate fans once more with the release of ‘On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits’ on September 5th, 2025, via Cat-O-Log Records in partnership with Universal Music Recordings. This will be the first-ever career-spanning collection of his profoundly emotive and moving songs from his nearly 60-year recording career.

The album promises a deep dive into the imaginative universe of one of the world’s most stellar musical talents. It features timeless hits that have transcended generations, including “The Wind,” “Peace Train,” “Where Do The Children Play?,” and “Wild World,” spanning his debut 1967 LP, Matthew & Son, right up to his 2023 King Of A Land album. The new record will also include a 24-page booklet containing all the lyrics and never-before-seen reflections on the music by Yusuf / Cat Stevens himself.

“I’m pleased that, at last, a collection of recordings includes some important songs I wrote after my evolvement, ‘Take The World Apart’ and ‘Heaven / Where True Love Goes’ for instance, reflecting the peace and happiness which has since changed my life,” Yusuf / Cat Stevens shared. “It’s really humbling to think about how many souls have been traversing this journey with me.”

This exciting news comes just ahead of Yusuf’s highly anticipated appearance at BST Hyde Park in London tomorrow, July 11th, as a special guest to Neil Young. His last UK festival appearance was his much-celebrated Glastonbury Festival debut in June 2023, where he captivated a massive crowd on the Pyramid Stage.

Adding to the excitement, the ‘Greatest Hits’ collection precedes the release of Yusuf’s long-awaited memoir, ‘Cat On The Road To Findout,’ launching in the UK on September 18th, 2025. This autobiography promises an extraordinary journey through the triumphs, trials, and boundless quest of one of music’s most enigmatic figures. To coincide with the book’s release, Yusuf will embark on a rare UK book tour, “Cat On The Road To Findout – An Evening Of Tales, Tunes And Other Mysteries,” his first UK tour in nine years. The seven-show tour begins on September 6th at Cambridge’s Corn Exchange and concludes on September 22nd at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits (4LP)
SIDE ONE
I Love My Dog
Matthew & Son
Here Comes My Baby
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Lady D’Arbanville
Trouble

SIDE TWO
Where Do The Children Play?
Wild World
Father And Son
Tea for the Tillerman
Don’t Be Shy
If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out

SIDE THREE
The Wind
How Can I Tell You
Morning Has Broken
Moonshadow
Peace Train
I Want To Live In A Wigwam

SIDE FOUR
Sitting
Can’t Keep It In
Foreigner Suite (Excerpt)
The Hurt
Ready
Oh Very Young

SIDE FIVE
Another Saturday Night
Majik Of Majiks
Banapple Gas
(Remember The Days Of The) Old Schoolyard
(I Never Wanted ) To Be A Star

SIDE SIX
Just Another Night
Last Love Song
Butterfly
Heaven / Where True Love Goes
Maybe There’s A World
Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

SIDE SEVEN
Thinking ‘Bout You
Roadsinger
Gold Digger
Dying To Live
Blackness Of The Night
Grandsons

SIDE EIGHT
Miles From Nowhere
On The Road To Find Out
Father And Son
Here Comes The Sun (Acoustic)
All Nights, All Days
Take The World Apart

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jeff Lynne photo from Jefflynneselo website
Jeff Lynne Abruptly Cancels UK Show

Jeff Lynne's ELO abruptly cancelled one of their final shows, after fans had already packed the arena.

3 hours ago
Ian Moss Says He Chose His Cold Chisel ‘Big Five-O’ Songs Just Before Going On Stage

If you saw the Cold Chisel ‘The Big Five-O’ tour multiple times you may have noticed a random rotation of Ian Moss songs from concert to concert.

23 hours ago
Alice Cooper Band
Alice Cooper Group Recorded The Revenge of Alice Cooper “Old School”

The original Alice Cooper Group will release their first album in 52 years on 25 July. ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ is the first group album since 1972’s ‘Muscle of Love’ and the founding members of the Alice Cooper band tell Nosie11 that the process now is the same as then.

1 day ago
David Bowie I Cant Give Everything Away
David Bowie’s Next and Final Box Set is ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is the sixth and final box set in the David Bowie series covering his entire career.

1 day ago
Jeff Lynne photo from Jefflynneselo website
Dhani Harrison Joins Jeff Lynne For Traveling Wilburys At ELO Concert Birmingham

While Black Sabbath was doing their final ever Back To The Beginning show in Villa Park, in their hometown Birmingham on Saturday night, across town four kilometres away Jeff Lynne was also performing at Utilita Arena in his hometown, Birmingham as well as Dhani Harrison joined Jeff.

5 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Black Sabbath Return Back To The Beginning In Birmingham For The End

Black Sabbath played their final show in hometown Birmingham, UK on Saturday (5 July 2025) with a massive all-day festival featuring the world’s biggest rock acts.

5 days ago
The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Tom Johnston Says He Nearly Died When He Left Doobie Brothers in 1977

When Tom Johnston left The Doobie Brothers in 1977, he says he nearly died.

7 days ago