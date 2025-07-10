Cat Stevens To Release Definitive Greatest Hits - Noise11.com

Yusuf / Cat Stevens is set to captivate fans once more with the release of ‘On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits’ on September 5th, 2025, via Cat-O-Log Records in partnership with Universal Music Recordings. This will be the first-ever career-spanning collection of his profoundly emotive and moving songs from his nearly 60-year recording career.
The album promises a deep dive into the imaginative universe of one of the world’s most stellar musical talents. It features timeless hits that have transcended generations, including “The Wind,” “Peace Train,” “Where Do The Children Play?,” and “Wild World,” spanning his debut 1967 LP, Matthew & Son, right up to his 2023 King Of A Land album. The new record will also include a 24-page booklet containing all the lyrics and never-before-seen reflections on the music by Yusuf / Cat Stevens himself.
“I’m pleased that, at last, a collection of recordings includes some important songs I wrote after my evolvement, ‘Take The World Apart’ and ‘Heaven / Where True Love Goes’ for instance, reflecting the peace and happiness which has since changed my life,” Yusuf / Cat Stevens shared. “It’s really humbling to think about how many souls have been traversing this journey with me.”
This exciting news comes just ahead of Yusuf’s highly anticipated appearance at BST Hyde Park in London tomorrow, July 11th, as a special guest to Neil Young. His last UK festival appearance was his much-celebrated Glastonbury Festival debut in June 2023, where he captivated a massive crowd on the Pyramid Stage.
Adding to the excitement, the ‘Greatest Hits’ collection precedes the release of Yusuf’s long-awaited memoir, ‘Cat On The Road To Findout,’ launching in the UK on September 18th, 2025. This autobiography promises an extraordinary journey through the triumphs, trials, and boundless quest of one of music’s most enigmatic figures. To coincide with the book’s release, Yusuf will embark on a rare UK book tour, “Cat On The Road To Findout – An Evening Of Tales, Tunes And Other Mysteries,” his first UK tour in nine years. The seven-show tour begins on September 6th at Cambridge’s Corn Exchange and concludes on September 22nd at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.
On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits (4LP)
SIDE ONE
I Love My Dog
Matthew & Son
Here Comes My Baby
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Lady D’Arbanville
Trouble
SIDE TWO
Where Do The Children Play?
Wild World
Father And Son
Tea for the Tillerman
Don’t Be Shy
If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out
SIDE THREE
The Wind
How Can I Tell You
Morning Has Broken
Moonshadow
Peace Train
I Want To Live In A Wigwam
SIDE FOUR
Sitting
Can’t Keep It In
Foreigner Suite (Excerpt)
The Hurt
Ready
Oh Very Young
SIDE FIVE
Another Saturday Night
Majik Of Majiks
Banapple Gas
(Remember The Days Of The) Old Schoolyard
(I Never Wanted ) To Be A Star
SIDE SIX
Just Another Night
Last Love Song
Butterfly
Heaven / Where True Love Goes
Maybe There’s A World
Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
SIDE SEVEN
Thinking ‘Bout You
Roadsinger
Gold Digger
Dying To Live
Blackness Of The Night
Grandsons
SIDE EIGHT
Miles From Nowhere
On The Road To Find Out
Father And Son
Here Comes The Sun (Acoustic)
All Nights, All Days
Take The World Apart
