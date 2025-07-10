Cat Stevens To Release Definitive Greatest Hits - Noise11.com

Yusuf / Cat Stevens is set to captivate fans once more with the release of ‘On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits’ on September 5th, 2025, via Cat-O-Log Records in partnership with Universal Music Recordings. This will be the first-ever career-spanning collection of his profoundly emotive and moving songs from his nearly 60-year recording career.

The album promises a deep dive into the imaginative universe of one of the world’s most stellar musical talents. It features timeless hits that have transcended generations, including “The Wind,” “Peace Train,” “Where Do The Children Play?,” and “Wild World,” spanning his debut 1967 LP, Matthew & Son, right up to his 2023 King Of A Land album. The new record will also include a 24-page booklet containing all the lyrics and never-before-seen reflections on the music by Yusuf / Cat Stevens himself.

“I’m pleased that, at last, a collection of recordings includes some important songs I wrote after my evolvement, ‘Take The World Apart’ and ‘Heaven / Where True Love Goes’ for instance, reflecting the peace and happiness which has since changed my life,” Yusuf / Cat Stevens shared. “It’s really humbling to think about how many souls have been traversing this journey with me.”

This exciting news comes just ahead of Yusuf’s highly anticipated appearance at BST Hyde Park in London tomorrow, July 11th, as a special guest to Neil Young. His last UK festival appearance was his much-celebrated Glastonbury Festival debut in June 2023, where he captivated a massive crowd on the Pyramid Stage.

Adding to the excitement, the ‘Greatest Hits’ collection precedes the release of Yusuf’s long-awaited memoir, ‘Cat On The Road To Findout,’ launching in the UK on September 18th, 2025. This autobiography promises an extraordinary journey through the triumphs, trials, and boundless quest of one of music’s most enigmatic figures. To coincide with the book’s release, Yusuf will embark on a rare UK book tour, “Cat On The Road To Findout – An Evening Of Tales, Tunes And Other Mysteries,” his first UK tour in nine years. The seven-show tour begins on September 6th at Cambridge’s Corn Exchange and concludes on September 22nd at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits (4LP)

SIDE ONE

I Love My Dog

Matthew & Son

Here Comes My Baby

The First Cut Is The Deepest

Lady D’Arbanville

Trouble

SIDE TWO

Where Do The Children Play?

Wild World

Father And Son

Tea for the Tillerman

Don’t Be Shy

If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out

SIDE THREE

The Wind

How Can I Tell You

Morning Has Broken

Moonshadow

Peace Train

I Want To Live In A Wigwam

SIDE FOUR

Sitting

Can’t Keep It In

Foreigner Suite (Excerpt)

The Hurt

Ready

Oh Very Young

SIDE FIVE

Another Saturday Night

Majik Of Majiks

Banapple Gas

(Remember The Days Of The) Old Schoolyard

(I Never Wanted ) To Be A Star

SIDE SIX

Just Another Night

Last Love Song

Butterfly

Heaven / Where True Love Goes

Maybe There’s A World

Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

SIDE SEVEN

Thinking ‘Bout You

Roadsinger

Gold Digger

Dying To Live

Blackness Of The Night

Grandsons

SIDE EIGHT

Miles From Nowhere

On The Road To Find Out

Father And Son

Here Comes The Sun (Acoustic)

All Nights, All Days

Take The World Apart

