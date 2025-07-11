Jeff Lynne Abruptly Cancels UK Show - Noise11.com

Jeff Lynne’s ELO abruptly cancelled one of their final shows, after fans had already packed the arena.

The band was scheduled to play in Manchester on 10 July, but the show was cancelled due to illness minutes before it was due to start.

A post on social media read, “Unfortunately, due to illness, tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-op Live will not be going ahead. Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible. For refunds, please go to your point of purchase.”

Disappointed fans were asked to leave the venue at 8:15 pm.

Concert-goers at the show the night before had made comments on the Jeff Lynne ELO Facebook Fan page about how Lynne did not seem well.

“Well I have just come out from the ELO concert and what can I say,” shared one fan.

“Jeff Lynne had to be helped onto the stage. He was missing his cues, forgetting words and almost collapsed. They had to bring him a chair and he was struggling to stay on it.”

Lynne reportedly injured his hand and has been unable to hold his guitar in recent shows.

The band is set to perform their final farewell show in London’s Hyde Park on 13 July, but it is unknown if that show will go ahead as planned.

