 Billy Joel ‘As So It Goes’ Trailer Premieres - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Winston Robinson

Billy Joel ‘As So It Goes’ Trailer Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2025

in News

Billy Joel ‘And So It Goes’ is a two-part series heading to HBO Max.

The trailer for the doco has “my whole story of me as a musician started with me hearing classical music. ‘Uptown Girl’, it could have been a Mozart piece”. It sounds ridiculous, but when you see the trailer it all makes sense.

Bruce Springsteen says, “Billy’s melodies are better than mine” and when you break down the two artists, Bruce is right.

The documentary is a brutally honest account of Billy’s life from coming from a broken home and not seeing his father between the ages of eight and 20, to being a hick from Hicksville, Long Island who ends up dating a supermodel. “Everything I’ve done and everything I’ve lived through has somehow found its way into my music,” Billy says.

Watch the trailer:

Part one of ‘And So It Goes’ will premiere on HBO Max on 18 July. Part two is a week later on 25 July.

