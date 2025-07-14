Fleetwood Mac to Release ‘Fleetwood Mac’ on Blu-ray for 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Fleetwood Mac will release their 1975 ‘Fleetwood Mac’ album in Blu-ray to mark the 5oth anniversary of its release.

‘Fleetwood Mac’ was released on 11 July, 1975. It was the 10th Fleetwood Mac album and first to feature new members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham after Bob Welch left the band. Buckingham Nicks had been a California duo prior to joining Fleetwood Mac and released one album ‘Buckingham Nicks’ in 1973. One song from Buckingham Nicks’ 1973 album ‘Crystal’ was re-recorded for the ‘Fleetwood Mac’ album.

‘Fleetwood Mac’ was a major breakthrough for the band. It sold over 4 million in the USA. (The next album ‘Rumours’ sold 17 million).

‘Fleetwood Mac’ featured the now classic Stevie Nick song ‘Rhiannon’ and Christine McVie’s ‘Over My Head’ and ‘Say You Love Me’.

On August 8, the album will debut in Dolby Atmos and arrive on vinyl as part of the Rhino High Fidelity series of high-end reissues.

The Blu-ray Audio edition features a new Dolby ATMOS mix by Chris James, delivering a fully immersive experience of this classic album. It also includes a 5.1 surround mix by original producer Ken Caillat and Claus Trelby.

Fleetwood Mac (Rhino High Fidelity) was mastered by Kevin Gray, cut directly from the original analog master tapes, and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Optimal. Available exclusively at Rhino.com and internationally at select WMG stores, the album is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies. A special version (limited to 2,000 copies) will also be available that includes two replica 7-inch singles featuring the single mixes of “Over My Head” b/w “Rhiannon” and “Say You Love Me” b/w “Blue Letter.”

FLEETWOOD MAC (RHINO HIGH FIDELITY)

LP Track Listing

Side One

“Monday Morning”

“Warm Ways”

“Blue Letter”

“Rhiannon”

“Over My Head”

“Crystal”

Side Two

“Say You Love Me”

“Landslide”

“World Turning”

“Sugar Daddy”

“I’m So Afraid”

