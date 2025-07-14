 Neil Young Plays BST Hyde Park London - Noise11.com
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Plays BST Hyde Park London

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2025

in News

Neil Young was part of the BST Hyde Park shows over the weekend with an 18-song setlist build on the past with none of the present.

Despite a new album, a first album with The Chrome Hearts, Neil bypassed every track from the album to give an audience of oldies, with the newest from the ‘Greendale’ album 22 years ago.

The show focused mainly on 1970’s ‘After The Gold Rush’ with three tracks, ‘’Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ from 1969 had two, as did ‘Harvest’ (1971), ‘Ragged Glory’ (1990) and ‘Greendale’ (2003).

BST Hyde Park was also meant to feature Jeff Lynne’s ELO with their final performance. It turns out the final ELO performance was Manchester earlier in the week. Lynne suddenly pulled out of touring citing a ‘Systemic infection”.

Neil Young, 11 July, 2025 London

Ambulance Blues (On The Beach, 1974)
Cowgirl In The Sand (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Be the Rain (from Greendale, 2003)
When You Dance, I Can Really Love (from After The Goldrush, 1970)
Cinnamon Girl (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Fuckin’ Up (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Sun Green (from Greendale, 2003)
Southern Man (from After The Goldrush, 1970)
The Needle and the Damage Done (from Harvest, 1971)
Harvest Moon (from Harvest Moon, 1992)
Looking Forward (from CSNY, Looking Forward, 1999)
After The Gold Rush (from After The Goldrush, 1970)
Love To Burn (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)
Name of Love (from CSNY, American Dream, 1988)
Old Man (from Harvest, 1971)

Encore:
Throw Your Hatred Down (from Mirror Ball, 1995)
Rockin’ in the Free World (from Freedom, 1989)

