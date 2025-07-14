Strawbs Founder, Singer, Songwriter Dave Cousins Dies Aged 85 - Noise11.com

Dave Cousins of Strawbs has died at age 85.

Cousins formed Strawbs, initially called Strawberry Hill Boys, in Strawberry Hill, London, in 1964.

Strawbs signed with Herb Alpert’s A&M Records and released their first single ‘Oh How She Changed’ in 1968. It was produced and arranged by Gus Dudgeon and Tony Visconti. Dudgeon went on to become Elton John’s producer. Visconti produced nearly every David Bowie record.

The second and third albums ‘Dragonfly’ (1970) and ‘From The Witchwood’ (1971) featured new addition to the line-up, the then unknown Rick Wakeman on keyboards. Wakeman left after ‘Witchwood’ to join Yes.

Cousins remained with Strawbs for every album. 2009’s ‘Dancing to the Devil’s Beat’ featured a new keyboard player, Oliver Wakeman, Rick’s son.

Strawbs best known song was ‘Part of the Union’, (no 2 UK, 1973).

Dave Cousins released his first solo album ‘Two Weeks Last Summer’ in 1972. It Features Rick Wakeman on organ and piano and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover on bass.

2002’s solo album ‘Humming bird’ also featured Rick Wakeman.

In a statement Rick Wakeman said, “On hearing of the passing of my great friend Dave Cousins I sat quietly at Flatford Mill where Constable painted the Haywain & reflected on our times together . A tranquil and perfect setting for me to pay my respects & say farewell to a friend who now has his Glimpse of Heaven”

Oliver Wakeman said, “Very sad to hear about the passing of Dave Cousins today. I really enjoyed touring, recording and writing with Dave during my tenure with the Strawbs. I’ll write more soon when I’ve had time to collate my thoughts but they were very happy days indeed.”

Cousins featured on Def Leppard’s 1980 album ‘On Through The Night’. Its his speaking voice on ‘When The Walls Came Tumblin’ Down’.

Former Strawbs member Brian Willoughby said, “When you’ve know someone for 60 years, warts-and-all, you can definitely call him or her, a “friend”. Such was the relationship between Dave Cousins and myself. The 1960s and The White Bear Folk Club in Hounslow are, indeed, a lifetime away!..

After Dave and Ralph McTell played guitar on Mary Hopkin’s “Earth Song, Ocean Song” album, in 1971, Mary needed a guitarist to play those parts, ‘live’ and Dave very kindly, put me forward for the position.

“The rest is mainly geography, with a lot of beer under the many bridges Dave and I crossed as a duo and then, after I spent 25 years with Strawbs.

“He and I had our “ups & downs” periods, but I am satisfied that our friendship lasted, borne out by the fact that he welcomed me back to the fold, for his final performances.

“I remain proud to have worked with and learnt from a special talent and I shall miss even the “downs”, but mostly remember the “ups”!

“R.I.P. my friend, Dave Cousins”.

Willoughby recorded two albums with Cousins, ‘Old School Songs’ (1980) and ‘The Bridge’ (1994).

Cousins died at the Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury, on 13 July 2025, at the age of 85.

DAVID JOSEPH COUSINS

1940-2025 It is with profound sadness that we have to announce the passing of David Joseph Cousins at the Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury, peacefully following a long illness, today, Sunday 13 July 2025. We will all wish to celebrate the life of this incredible singer-songwriter, relation, colleague and / or special friend at this time.

We, therefore, ask you to enjoy listening to your favourite Cousins song as the sun goes down, in whatever part of the world you are, enjoying what he would refer to as a glass of “vino collapso” (wine)… As more information becomes available, you will be informed on his and Strawbs’ Facebook pages and on Strawbsweb (www.strawbsweb.co.uk).

Meanwhile, we ask you to join in remembering a wonderful, talented man, whose life has touched us all.

