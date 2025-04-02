Top Guns/The Doors Star Val Kilmer Dies At Age 65 - Noise11.com

Val Kilmer, the Hollywood star known for his roles in Top Gun, The Doors and Batman, has died at the age from pneumonia at age 65.

Kilmer first starred in the Zucker brothers comedy ‘Top Secret!’ in 1984.

The movie that made him was his third job as Lt Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in the first ‘Top Gun’ movie in 1986.

Val’s first starring role in a major movie was for Oliver Stone’s ‘The Doors’ biopic. Val played Doors lead singer Jim Morrison.

In 1995 Joel Schumacher cast Kilmer as Batman’ in ‘Batman Forever’.

Kilmer was at this stage a major Hollywood star. He was seen in ‘Tombstone’ (1993), ‘The Saint’ (1997) right through to final role once again playing now Admiral Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in 2022’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Kilmer’s health had deteriorated at this stage. In the previous year the documentary movie ‘Val’ about his life was made. Kilmer wrote and produced the doco. Unable to speak by this stage, his son Jack Kilmer narrated the movie.

One of Val’s funniest roles was the cameo for the Tenacious D music video ‘To Be The Best’ where he takes a bullet for Jack Black.

In January 2015 Val Kilmer was tested for tumours. In 2017, it was confirmed that he had throat cancer. After chemotherapy and two tracheotomies he lost his ability to speak. For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Val’s actual voice was used but then digitally altered.

Val Kilmer died in Los Angeles 1 April 2025.

