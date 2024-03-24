Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Welcome Second Child - Noise11.com

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their second child on Friday.

Cameron who has been married to Benji since 2015, revealed she had given birth to a boy named Cardinal in an Instagram post jointly shared by her and her husband.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” the couple wrote. “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures – but he’s really cute.

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and good afternoon!!”

The couple previously welcomed a daughter, Raddix, in December 2019.

Benji’s brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Joel, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry were among the stars to offer their congratulations.

Cameron put her acting career on hold back in 2014 but is set to return to screens this year in the Netflix comedy Back In Action and Apple TV+’s Outcome.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

