Neil Young’s Eldorado To Finally Have A Global Release - Noise11.com

Neil Young’s 1989 ‘Eldorado’ EP, previously only ever released in Australia and Japan, is about to be released globally for the very first time.

Neil is including the five track EP in his continuously expanding fourth instalment of the Official Release Series boxsets. The new edition will also include the albums ‘Hawks and Doves’ (1980), ‘Re*ac*tor’ (1981) and ‘This Note’s For You’ (1988).

A video for ‘Cocaine Eyes’ off ‘Eldorado premiered this week.

ORS 4 is interesting in that it skips over five releases in between ‘Re*ac*tor’ (1981) and ‘This Note’s For You’ (1988). Young left Warner for Geffen for the albums ‘Trans’ (1982), ‘Everybody’s Rockin’ (1983), ‘Old Ways’ (1985), ‘Landing On Water’ (1986) and ‘Life’ (1987) and returned to Warner for ‘This Note’s For You’, released 12 April, 1988.

‘Eldorado’ was released on 7 April, 1989 as Neil Young and The Restless. The three-piece The Restless was Young with Chad Cromwell (drums) and Rick Rosas (bass).

Three tracks from ‘Eldorado’, Don’t Cry’, ‘On Broadway’ and ‘Eldorado’ were remixed for the 1989 ‘Freedom’ album. ‘Cocaine Eyes’ and ‘Heavy Love’ were only previously available in Japan and Australia on the ‘Eldorado’ EP, released for Young’s Australian tour in April, 1989. Young performed both songs on the Australian tour. Neil also performed two songs on that tour that would not make it to an album for 28 years. ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘Boxcar’ eventually appeared on the 2007 release ‘Chrome Dreams II’.

Ordinary People (from Chrome Dreams II, 2007)

This Note’s for You (from This Note’s For You, 1988)

Comes a Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)

Sugar Mountain (b-side of The Loner, 1969)

Wrecking Ball (from Freedom, 1989)

For the Turnstiles (from On the Beach, 1974)

Too Far Gone (from Freedom, 1989)

Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)

Heavy Love (from Eldorado, 1989)

Don’t Cry (from Eldorado, 1989)

Cocaine Eyes (from Eldorado, 1989)

No More (from Freedom, 1989)

Boxcar (from Chrome Dreams II, 2007)

Mr. Soul (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967)

Cinnamon Girl (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

Powderfinger (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)

Rockin’ in the Free World (from Freedom, 1989)

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)

Encore:

Tonight’s the Night (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

ORS Vol 4 Track Listing: (Release date April 25, 2022)

Hawks & Doves

1. Little Wing

2. The Old Homestead

3. Lost in Space

4. Captain Kennedy

5. Stayin’ Power

6. Coastline

7. Union Man

8. Comin’ Apart at Every Nail

9. Hawks & Doves

Re•ac•tor

1. Opera Star

2. Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze

3. T-Bone

4. Get Back on It

5. Southern Pacific

6. Motor City

7. Rapid Transit

8. Shots

This Note’s For You

1. Ten Men Workin’

2. This Note’s for You

3. Coupe de Ville

4. Life In The City

5. Twilight

6. Married Man

7. Sunny Inside

8. Can’t Believe Your Lyin’

9. Hey Hey

10. One Thing

Eldorado

1. Cocaine Eyes

2. Don’t Cry

3. Heavy Love

4. On Broadway

5. Eldorado

