Noise11.com Top Music News Stories of October to December 2020 - Noise11.com

Continuing the Noise11 top news stories of 2020, Mick Fleetwood became a social media sensation, AC/DC coins debut and live music events for 2021 start happening again.

Mick Fleetwood becomes a tik Tok sensation and Bruce Springsteen debuts Letter To You.

Led Zeppelin finally win Stairway To Heaven court battle and Ronnie Wood takes up knitting.

Royal Australian Mint debut AC/DC coins and there is a Motorhead colouring book.

Music Victoria announce 2020 Award winners and Lorde starts work on a third album.

Linkin Park expand Hybrid Theory and Icehouse play Flowers.

Stevie Nicks debuts ‘Show Me The Way’ and Tool’s Maynard Keenan suffers lung damage from Covid.

Stevie Wonder releases new music and Mia Dyson suffers heart failure.

The Kinks classic turns 50 and Cold Chisel raid the archives.

Jimmy Barnes has a best seller and Kate Ceberano has a new song.

Neil Young reveals Archives box two details and White Stripes prep greatest hits.

Patti Smith goes busking in New York and INXS are working on a musical.

Australia’s Mike McLellan gives a thumbs up from Bob Dylan and Christopher Cross has ongoing issues after Covid.

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music nears final framework and Paul McCartney confirmed McCartney III.

Arlo Guthrie retires and Mattel debuts Barbie Elton John.

Festival Hall bought by Hillsong Church and just because we said Hillsong here is a video from AC/DC.

Denis Walter and Mirusia release Christmas song and Crowded House release new music.

The Soul Movers are working with members of Sherbet and Kasabian dumps Tom Meighan.

Midnight Oil debut first album in 18 years and The Whitlams release first song in 14 years.

Neil Young After The Gold Rush turns 50 and Metallica in final stages of next album.

Mike Campbell says Fuck That Guy and Barry Gibb covers Barry Gibb.

Red Hot Summer is back for 2021 and System of a Down release new music.

Foo Fighters set a date for 2021 album and The Weeknd to play the Super Bowl.

Max Merritt posthumous album released and TISM’s Damian Cowell has something new.

Alice Cooper has a hot sauce and Vika and Linda head to vinyl.

Guns N Roses will tour Australia in 2021 and The Soul Movers debut new song.

The Weeknd cracks the shits of awards show and the winners of the 2020 ARIA Awards.

George Harrison All Things Must Pass turns 50 and expanded John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band is on the way.

Keith Urban announces 2021 dates and Dylan/Harrison sessions to be released.

Leo Sayer recites a poem for the roadies and Mental As Anything have a UK no 1.

Midnight Oil reveal 2021 live dates and Bob Dylan sells his publishing.

Billie Eilish covers Something and The Clash Sandanista turns 40.

Moving Pictures prep live album and Peter Jackson previews The Beatles Get Back.

Noise11.com top music stories July-September 2020

Noise11.com top music stories April- June 2020

Noise11.com top music stories January-March 2020

