Oasis Drop Previously Unreleased Track ‘Don’t Stop’

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2020

in News

Oasis have released the previously unreleased song ‘Don’t Stop’.

The song is throught to have been developed around the time of ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’, the 2005 Oasis album. The last Oasis album was ‘Dig Out Your Soul’ in 2008. Noel Gallagher announced the song on social media.

Hey there dudes and dollies.

Like the rest of the world I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home.

As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.

As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune “out there” from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago?

I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre dates the demo as there’s no date on the CD.

I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it “out there” for you to enjoy/argue over.

It’ll be up on the Internet from midnight.

The song is called:
‘Don’t Stop…’

Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss.

You’re welcome by the way.

