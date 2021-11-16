Original Bee Gees Drummer Colin Petersen To Perform Best of the Bee Gees - Noise11.com

Colin Peterson, the drummer for The Bee Gees in their early years, will perform The Best of the Bee Gees in 2022.

Colin was with the Bee Gees for their first album in 1967 and stayed with the band through to early 1970. He played on over a dozen of their early singles and was the drummer for the first four albums and most of the fifth.

Albums Colin played on were ‘Bee Gees 1st’ (1967), ‘Horizontal’ (1968), ‘Idea’ (1968), ‘Odessa’ (1969) and some of the tracks on ‘Cucumber Castle’ (1970).

He was on the hit songs ‘Holiday’, ‘To Love Somebody’, ‘Every Christian Lion-Hearted Man Will Show You’, ‘New York Mining Disaster 1941’ (1967), ‘Words’, ‘World’, ‘Massachusetts’ , ‘I Started A Joke’, ‘I’ve Got To Get A Message To You’ (1968), ‘First of May’ (1969) and ‘IOIO’ (1970). He left before ‘Lonely Days’ later in 1970.

Colin also played on the 1968 hit for The Marbles ‘Only One Woman’. The song was written by Maurice, Barry and Robin Gibb. The Marbles was Graham Bonnet’s first band.

After the Bee Gees, Colin had a few records with Humpty Bong.

In 1974, Colin returned to Australia and took up work as a painter in Sydney.

The Best of the Bee Gees with Colin Petersen will play Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre on 5 March 2022.

