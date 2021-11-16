Original Bee Gees’ Guitarist Vince Melouney Releases Christmas Song - Noise11.com

Vince Melouney, the original guitarist for The Bee Gees, and Blondie’s Clem Burke have teamed up with some mates to form Tall Poppy Syndrome and gift you a Christmas song written by Robin Gibb.

Check out ‘Come Some Christmas Eve (Or Halloween)’

Tall Poppy Syndrome are:

Paul Kopf – vocals

Vince Melouney – guitar

Jonathan Lea – guitar, mellatron, percussion

Alec Palao – bass

Clem Burke – drums

Robin Gibb wrote ‘‘Come Some Christmas Eve (Or Halloween)’ around the time of the fifth Bee Gees album ‘Idea’ in 1968. The Bee Gees version of the song remained unreleased until the 2006 expanded reissue of ‘Idea’.

Vince Melouney was a member of The Bee Gees between 1967 and 1969. Prior to that, he was the guitarist for Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs.

Vince left the Bee Gees around the same time as Colin Petersen and shares credits on the same album.

Albums Vince and Colin played on were ‘Bee Gees 1st’ (1967), ‘Horizontal’ (1968), ‘Idea’ (1968), ‘Odessa’ (1969) and some of the tracks on ‘Cucumber Castle’ (1970).

They were also on the hit songs ‘Holiday’, ‘To Love Somebody’, ‘Every Christian Lion-Hearted Man Will Show You’, ‘New York Mining Disaster 1941’ (1967), ‘Words’, ‘World’, ‘Massachusetts’ , ‘I Started A Joke’, ‘I’ve Got To Get A Message To You’ (1968), ‘First of May’ (1969) and ‘IOIO’ (1970). Both left before ‘Lonely Days’ later in 1970.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



