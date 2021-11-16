 Original Bee Gees’ Guitarist Vince Melouney Releases Christmas Song - Noise11.com
Vince Melouney Tall Poppy Syndrome

Original Bee Gees’ Guitarist Vince Melouney Releases Christmas Song

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2021

in News

Vince Melouney, the original guitarist for The Bee Gees, and Blondie’s Clem Burke have teamed up with some mates to form Tall Poppy Syndrome and gift you a Christmas song written by Robin Gibb.

Check out ‘Come Some Christmas Eve (Or Halloween)’

Tall Poppy Syndrome are:

Paul Kopf – vocals
Vince Melouney – guitar
Jonathan Lea – guitar, mellatron, percussion
Alec Palao – bass
Clem Burke – drums

Robin Gibb wrote ‘‘Come Some Christmas Eve (Or Halloween)’ around the time of the fifth Bee Gees album ‘Idea’ in 1968. The Bee Gees version of the song remained unreleased until the 2006 expanded reissue of ‘Idea’.

Vince Melouney was a member of The Bee Gees between 1967 and 1969. Prior to that, he was the guitarist for Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs.

Vince left the Bee Gees around the same time as Colin Petersen and shares credits on the same album.

Albums Vince and Colin played on were ‘Bee Gees 1st’ (1967), ‘Horizontal’ (1968), ‘Idea’ (1968), ‘Odessa’ (1969) and some of the tracks on ‘Cucumber Castle’ (1970).

They were also on the hit songs ‘Holiday’, ‘To Love Somebody’, ‘Every Christian Lion-Hearted Man Will Show You’, ‘New York Mining Disaster 1941’ (1967), ‘Words’, ‘World’, ‘Massachusetts’ , ‘I Started A Joke’, ‘I’ve Got To Get A Message To You’ (1968), ‘First of May’ (1969) and ‘IOIO’ (1970). Both left before ‘Lonely Days’ later in 1970.

