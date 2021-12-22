 Ozzy Osbourne ‘No More Tears’ To Be Performed By All-Star Metal Band At Cherry Bar - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne No More Tears

Ozzy Osbourne ‘No More Tears’ To Be Performed By All-Star Metal Band At Cherry Bar

by Paul Cashmere on December 22, 2021

in News

James Young of Melbourne’s Cherry Bar has recruited an all-star metal band to pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne’s classic album ‘No More Tears’.

The band will include members of Dead City Ruins, Atomic Riot and The Evils.

‘No More Tears’ was Ozzy Osbourne’s sixth solo album. It featured ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’.

Ozzy ‘No More Years’ 30th Celebration Live
Saturday 15 January
Tix $20 + b/fee or $25 on door if available

