Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Calvin Simon Dead at 79 - Noise11.com

Calvin Simon, one of the co-founders of funk band Parliament-Funkadelic, has died at age 79.

Simon form Parliament-Funkadelic as The Parliaments with George Clinton in 1955. The Parliaments became Parliament in 1968. Clinton and Simon had the alt-band Funkadelic running parallel to Parliament from 1968 and that merged into Parliament-Funkadelic

Parliament-Funkadelic were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



