 Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Calvin Simon Dead at 79 - Noise11.com
Calvin Simon of Parliament Funkadelic

Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Calvin Simon Dead at 79

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2022

in News

Calvin Simon, one of the co-founders of funk band Parliament-Funkadelic, has died at age 79.

Simon form Parliament-Funkadelic as The Parliaments with George Clinton in 1955. The Parliaments became Parliament in 1968. Clinton and Simon had the alt-band Funkadelic running parallel to Parliament from 1968 and that merged into Parliament-Funkadelic

Parliament-Funkadelic were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Lang of Woodstock 50
Woodstock Creator Michael Lang Dead at 77

Michael Lang, the man who was behind Woodstock, has died at age 77. The cause of death is announced as Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

1 hour ago
The Beatles Get Back DVD
The Beatles DVD Of Get Back By Peter Jackson Is A Disappointment

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles’ Get Back will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray 28 February and it is going to disappoint.

2 days ago
The Beatles Get Back
The Beatles Rooftop Concert To Screen In Cinemas

The Beatles’ unforgettable concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, will debut as a 60-minute feature at an Exclusive IMAX® Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A on January 30, 2022.

3 days ago
The Beatles
Denis O’Dell, Beatles Movie Producer, Dead at 98

Denis O’Dell, the Beatles’ movie producer who worked on ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’, has died in Spain at age 98.

6 days ago
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Rick Springfield Postpones Gig After Testing Positive To Covid

Rick Springfield has postponed his show this week after testing positive to Covid-19.

January 2, 2022
Chuck Leavell photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chuck Leavell Calls 2021 Rolling Stones No Filter Tour “A Miracle”

The Rolling Stones musical director and keyboard player Chuck Leavell says the ‘No Filter’ tour of 2021 even happening was “a miracle”.

December 30, 2021
George Harrison
The Last Song The Beatles Recorded Was George Harrison’s ‘I Me Mine’

The very last song The Beatles recorded before they broke up was ‘I Me Mine’ but it wasn’t all of The Beatles.

December 28, 2021