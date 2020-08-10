 Paul Kelly Gives Paul Grabowsky His First Ever Top 10 Album - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson

Paul Kelly Gives Paul Grabowsky His First Ever Top 10 Album

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2020

in News

Maestro Paul Grabowsky is finally a pop star. The Melbourne musician, composer and teacher is no 3 on the ARIA album chart via his collaboration with Paul Kelly ‘Please Leave Your Light On’.

Paul Grabowsky reimaged Paul Kelly’s song with Paul Kelly. Talking with Noise11.com Paul Grabowsky said, “Paul Kelly was able to trawl through and choose a number of songs that would suit the intimacy of a piano and voice situation. I think what we’ve gone for here is that sense of closeness. It is two people really working closely together to get the listener a chance to focus in on the lyrics to hear them very clearly and create a mood, a feel around each of the songs which we try and sustain from the beginning to the end.

Paul Grabowsky AO is the recipient of seven ARIA Awards, six APRA Awards, a Helpmann, a Bell Jazz Music Award and the Melbourne Prize for Music.

Prior to his no 3 debut with Kelly for ‘Please Leave Your Light On’, his only other album to appear in the ARIA Chart was ‘Before Time Could Change Us’ with Katie Noonan in 2005.

