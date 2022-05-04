Paul Kelly How To Make Gravy To Be Developed Into Christmas Movie - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly’s Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’ is to be developed into a Christmas film by Warner Brothers Australia.

The characters of Kelly’s lyrics, Dane, Joe, Rita, Angus and Dolly will be the principal characters of the movie. “Dan and Joe and Rita and Angus and Dolly and all the others have been stuck inside that song so long, I’m glad they’re going to get a chance to live life a different way!”

‘How To Make Gravy’ is about Joe, a prisoner, writing to his brother Dan after wanting to be home for Christmas.

Singer songwriter Megan Washington, also a screenwriter, is working on the adaptation. Megan said, “Paul’s beautiful song is the perfect recipe for a feature film. It’s characters are already beloved by many who have imagined the story behind Joe’s letter themselves – there’s so much to be found in the space between what he must be feeling in prison at Christmas and what he writes in his letter to his brother. This song holds a special place in our hearts. It’s an honour to bring it to life.”

Michael Brooks, Managing Director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, said: “In Australia, December 21st is known as Gravy Day. Few songs have risen to cult status and secured a date on the festive calendar, which is why Paul Kelly’s How to Make Gravy is so special. It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity, alongside our partners Megan and Nick at Speech & Drama, to unravel the mystery and meaning captured in Paul’s now iconic lyrics and bring this incredible story to the screen.”

A timeline for release has not been announced.

