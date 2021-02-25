 Paul McCartney To Publish New Book ‘The Lyrics 1956 to the Present’ - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney To Publish New Book ‘The Lyrics 1956 to the Present’

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2021

Paul McCartney will publish a hard cover book of his lyrics in November. ‘The Lyrics 1956 to Present’ is two volumes and 154 McCartney song lyrics from all stages of his career.

The a statement Paul said, “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

McCartney has chosen 154 songs to tell the story of his life. The songs range from Beatles to Wings to solo.

Band on the Run Paul McCartney

The book will be presented with a treasure trove of material from McCartney’s personal archive – drafts, letters, photographs – never seen before, which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Paul Muldoon pieced together the story. He says, “based on conversations I had with Paul McCartney over a five year period, these commentaries are as close to an autobiography as we may ever come. His insights into his own artistic process confirm a notion at which we had but guessed — that Paul McCartney is a major literary figure who draws upon, and extends, the long tradition of poetry in English.”

‘The Lyrics 1956 to the Present’ will ship on 2 November 2021.

