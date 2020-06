Paul McCartney To Release Deluxe Edition of Flaming Pie

Paul McCartney has released details of his next archival release, the ‘Flaming Pie’ expanded edition box set.

‘Flaming Pie’ was seen as a return to form for McCartney. It was greeted positively by fans charting at no 2 in the USA and UK and no 9 in Australia.

The official release info:

On 31st July, Paul’s critically acclaimed and universally beloved tenth solo album Flaming Pie will be the latest to receive the Archive Collection treatment, being released on formats including a 5CD/2DVD/4LP Collector’s Edition, a 5CD/2DVD Deluxe Edition, plus 3LP, 2LP and 2CD editions. All digital pre-orders for the Archive Collection release of Flaming Pie will include ‘Young Boy’ EP. Also available as a stand alone purchase, the EP recreates the 1997 ‘Young Boy’ maxi single and features the remastered Flaming Pie single ‘Young Boy,’ a home recorded version of the song, the original B-side ‘Looking For You,’ and excerpts of ‘Oobu Joobu Part 1’ also from the original single. The two music videos for the track have been restored and will also be published on the same day.

Two additional EPs will be available for pre-order with ‘The World Tonight’ arriving on June 26 and ‘Beautiful Night’ on July 17. Originally released May 5, 1997, Flaming Pie ended a four-year gap between McCartney studio albums. Recorded largely in the wake of Paul’s involvement in the curation and release of The Beatles Anthology series, Flaming Pie was shaped and inspired by that experience, with Paul remarking at the time “(The Beatles Anthology) reminded me of The Beatles’ standards and the standards that we reached with the songs. So in a way it was a refresher course that set the framework for this album.”Produced by Paul, Jeff Lynne and George Martin and featuring a supporting cast of family and friends including Ringo Starr, Steve Miller, Linda McCartney and son James, Flaming Pie is equal parts a masterclass in songcraft and a sustained burst of joyful spontaneity. With highlights ranging from the uplifting and inspirational opener ‘The Song We Were Singing’ to the raucous title track (named for a quote from an early John Lennon interview on the origin of The Beatles’ name: “It came in a vision – a man appeared on a flaming pie and said unto them, ‘from this day on you are Beatles with an A.’”) to the pensive ‘Calico Skies,’ and featuring singles ‘Young Boy,’ ‘The World Tonight’ and ‘Beautiful Night,’ Flaming Pie would represent yet another pinnacle in Paul’s solo catalogue: Released to rapturous reviews, the album would be Paul’s most commercially successful release of the ‘90s, achieving his highest chart positions since the ‘80s and would receive gold certifications in the US, UK, Japan and more. As the thirteenth release in the Paul McCartney Archive Collection, Flaming Pie will be available in formats including a numbered, limited seven-disc (5CD/2DVD) Deluxe Edition Box Set comprised of the original album remastered at Abbey Road Studios, 32 bonus audio tracks including unheard home recordings and demos, alternative studio recordings, rough mixes and B-sides including selections from Oobu Joobu parts 1-6, Flaming Pie At The Mill CD (Paul’s hour-long tour of his studio), video content including the In The World Tonight documentary, original music videos, EPKs, interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes material, a 128-page book containing previously unpublished images by Linda McCartney, expanded album artwork from the archives and the story behind the album written by Chris Heath – including track-by-track information, recipes and new interviews with Paul, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Steve Miller and key album personnel, studio notes, handwritten lyrics, the 1997 Flaming Pie issue of Club Sandwich, the official newspaper of the Paul McCartney Fanclub, downloadable 24bit 96kHz HD audio, and more. A 4LP/5CD/2DVD Collector’s Edition — strictly limited to 3,000 numbered copies issued in a cloth wrapped two-piece collector’s box — will feature everything in the Deluxe Edition plus a marbled art print portfolio of six silkscreened Linda McCartney art prints, exclusive vinyl versions of the remastered album cut at half speed across 2LPs in an exclusive gatefold sleeve, an LP of home recordings in a hand-stamped white label sleeve, and “The Ballad of the Skeletons” – Paul’s 1996 collaboration with Allen Ginsberg, also featuring Philip Glass and Lenny Kaye – released for the first time on vinyl and cut at 45 RPM with vinyl etching and poster. Additional Flaming Pie Archive Collection formats will include 2CD (remastered album + 21 tracks of bonus audio), 2LP (remastered album cut at half speed across two 180g LPs in gatefold sleeve with booklet), and 3LP (remastered album cut at half speed across two 180g LPs in gatefold sleeve with booklet, plus single 180g LP of unreleased home recordings in hand-stamped white label sleeve both housed in a slipcase). The release will also be available on streaming platforms.

Deluxe Edition:

– Numbered cloth wrapped clam shell box

– CD portfolio containing 5CDs and 2DVDs

– 128-page book containing previously unpublished images by Linda McCartney, expanded album artwork from the archives and the story behind the album – including track-by-track information, recipes and new interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, SteveMiller and key album personnel, written by Chris Heath.

– Facsimiles of John Hammel studio notebook, Club Sandwich Magazine, Flaming Pie plectrum, and envelope containing handwritten lyrics for 8 tracks and The Flame newspaper

CD1 – Remastered Album

1. The Song We Were Singing

2. The World Tonight

3. If You Wanna

4. Somedays

5. Young Boy

6. Calico Skies

7. Flaming Pie

8. Heaven On A Sunday

9. Used To Be Bad

10. Souvenir

11. Little Willow

12. Really Love You

13. Beautiful Night

14. Great Day

CD2 – Home Recordings

1. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]

2. The World Tonight [Home Recording]

3. If You Wanna [Home Recording]

4. Somedays [Home Recording]

5. Young Boy [Home Recording]

6. Calico Skies [Home Recording]

7. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]

8. Souvenir [Home Recording]

9. Little Willow [Home Recording]

10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]

11. Great Day [Home Recording]

CD3 – In The Studio

1. Great Day [Acoustic]

2. Calico Skies [Acoustic]

3. C’mon Down C’mon Baby

4. If You Wanna [Demo]

5. Beautiful Night [Run Through]

6. The Song We Were Singing [Rough Mix]

7. The World Tonight [Rough Mix]

8. Little Willow [Rough Mix]

9. Whole Life [Rough Mix]

10. Heaven On A Sunday [Rude Cassette]

CD4 – Flaming Pies

1. The Ballad Of The Skeletons

2. Looking For You

3. Broomstick

4. Love Come Tumbling Down

5. Same Love

6. Oobu Joobu Part 1

7. Oobu Joobu Part 2

8. Oobu Joobu Part 3

9. Oobu Joobu Part 4

10. Oobu Joobu Part 5

11. Oobu Joobu Part 6

CD5 – Flaming Pie At The Mill

DVD1 – In The World Tonight

DVD2 – Bonus Film

1. Beautiful Night

2. Making Of Beautiful Night

3. Little Willow

4. The World Tonight [Dir. Alistair Donald]

5. The World Tonight [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]

6. Young Boy [Dir. Alistair Donald]

7. Young Boy [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]

8. Flaming Pie EPK 1

9. Flaming Pie EPK 2

10. In The World Tonight EPK

11. Flaming Pie Album Artwork Meeting

12. TFI Friday Performances

13. David Frost interview

Plus downloadable 24bit 96kHz HD audio

COLLECTOR’S EDITION:

All the contents of the Deluxe Edition plus:

– Numbered cloth wrapped two-piece collector’s box

– 4LPs including: exclusive remastered album cut at half speed across 2LPs; hand-stamped white label vinyl featuring home recordings; exclusive “The Ballad Of The Skeletons” 12” single with vinyl etching and poster

– Exclusive marbled art print portfolio housing six Linda McCartney art prints

LP1 – Remastered Album

Side 1

1. The Song We Were Singing

2. The World Tonight

3. If You Wanna

Side 2

4. Somedays

5. Young Boy

6. Calico Skies

7. Flaming Pie

LP2 – Remastered Album

Side 3

8. Heaven On A Sunday

9. Used To Be Bad

10. Souvenir

Side 4

11. Little Willow

12. Really Love You

13. Beautiful Night

14. Great Day

LP3 – Home Recordings

Side 1

1. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]

2. The World Tonight [Home Recording]

3. If You Wanna [Home Recording]

4. Somedays [Home Recording]

5. Young Boy [Home Recording]

Side 2

6. Calico Skies [Home Recording]

7. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]

8. Souvenir [Home Recording]

9. Little Willow [Home Recording]

10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]

11. Great Day [Home Recording]

LP4 – The Ballad Of The Skeletons

Side 1

1. The Ballad Of The Skeletons

Side 2

– Vinyl etching

3LP Edition

LP1 – Remastered Album

Side 1

1. The Song We Were Singing

2. The World Tonight

3. If You Wanna

Side 2

4. Somedays

5. Young Boy

6. Calico Skies

7. Flaming Pie

LP2 – Remastered Album

Side 3

8. Heaven On A Sunday

9. Used To Be Bad

10. Souvenir

Side 4

11. Little Willow

12. Really Love You

13. Beautiful Night

14. Great Day

LP3 – Home Recordings

Side 1

1. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]

2. The World Tonight [Home Recording]

3. If You Wanna [Home Recording]

4. Somedays [Home Recording]

5. Young Boy [Home Recording]

Side 2

6. Calico Skies [Home Recording]

7. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]

8. Souvenir [Home Recording]

9. Little Willow [Home Recording]

10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]

11. Great Day [Home Recording]

2LP Edition

LP1 – Remastered Album

Side 1

1. The Song We Were Singing

2. The World Tonight

3. If You Wanna

Side 2

4. Somedays

5. Young Boy

6. Calico Skies

7. Flaming Pie

LP2 – Remastered Album

Side 3

8. Heaven On A Sunday

9. Used To Be Bad

10. Souvenir

Side 4

11. Little Willow

12. Really Love You

13. Beautiful Night

2CD Edition

CD1 – Remastered Album

1. The Song We Were Singing

2. The World Tonight

3. If You Wanna

4. Somedays

5. Young Boy

6. Calico Skies

7. Flaming Pie

8. Heaven On A Sunday

9. Used To Be Bad

10. Souvenir

11. Little Willow

12. Really Love You

13. Beautiful Night

14. Great Day

CD2 – Bonus Audio

1. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]

2. The World Tonight [Home Recording]

3. If You Wanna [Home Recording]

4. Somedays [Home Recording]

5. Young Boy [Home Recording]

6. Calico Skies [Home Recording]

7. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]

8. Souvenir [Home Recording]

9. Little Willow [Home Recording]

10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]

11. Great Day [Home Recording]

12. Beautiful Night [Run Through]

13. Whole Life [Rough Mix]

14. Heaven On A Sunday [Rude Cassette]

15. Great Day [Acoustic]

16. Calico Skies [Acoustic]

17. C’mon Down C’mon Baby

18. Looking For You

19. Broomstick

20. Love Come Tumbling

‘Flaming Pie’ will be rereleased on 31 July 2020.

