Peter Green To Be Immortalized In Book, DVD, CD - Noise11.com

On February 25 2020 the friends of Peter Green gathered to honor the legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist. 

The February show would become the last great nod to Peter Green. The show featured Neil FinnNoel GallagherBilly GibbonsDavid GilmourKirk HammettJohn MayallChristine McVieJeremy SpencerZak StarkeyPete TownshendSteven Tyler and Bill Wyman

Legendary producer Glyn Johns joined as the executive sound producer and the house band featured Mick Fleetwood along with Dave BronzeJonny LangAndy Fairweather LowRicky Peterson and Rick Vito.

The show happened just in time, just days before the first Covid case in the UK.

Peter Green was a founding member of Fleetwood Mac and the main songwriter in the day. His songs included ‘Black Magic Woman’ (a hit later for Santana), ‘Albatross’ and ‘Oh Well’. 

Green had been a member of John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers but left in 1967 to start his own band. He took along fellow Bluesbreakers Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer and initially called the band Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac featuring Jeremy Spencer. Just months after forming this new band original bass player Bob Brunning left and was replaced by John McVie. 

Green left Fleetwood Mac after his final performance with the band on 20 May 1970.

It was just a few years later when Peter Green was diagnosed with schizophrenia and underwent therapy. In 1979 he returned to music with a solo album, a guest appearance on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tusk’ and a contribution to Mick Fleetwood’s solo album ‘The Visitor’. 

Green died on 25 July 2020.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac will be released on 30 April 2021.

Available as a deluxe 44 page hardbound bookpack, which includes :
Sleevenotes by Anthony Bozza in conjunction with Mick Fleetwood.
Event photos and quotes from each artist who appeared on the night.
Extensive photographs of the concert, rehearsals and behind the scenes.
Blu-Ray of the concert film and the full recording on double CD and quadruple vinyl.

TRACKLISTING
Act I
1. Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)
2. Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)
3. Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)
4. All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)
5. Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)
6. Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)
7. Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)
8. Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)
9. Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito)
10. The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)
11. Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)
12. No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)
13. Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II
 1. Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)
2. Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)
3. Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)
4. Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)
5. Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)
6. The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)
7. I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)
8. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)
9. Albatross (feat. David Gilmour)
10. Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)

