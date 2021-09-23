Peter Hood, Drummer for Australian Surf Rock Band The Atlantics, Dies Aged 72 - Noise11.com

Peter Hood, a founding member of Australian surf rock band The Atlantics, has died after a long illness.

Peter, the drummer for The Atlantics, was a co-founder of the band in Sydney in 1961 with bassist Bosco Bosanac, Theo Penglis on lead and rhythm guitar, and guitarist Eddy Matzenik.

‘Bombora’, The Atlantics biggest hit, was a no 1 song in Australia in 1963 and reached no 2 in Italy.

Another single ‘The Crusher’ reached no 4 in Australia.

In a statement, the current members of The Atlantics announced:

It is with a saddened heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and Atlantics’ Drummer, Peter Hood. Peter passed away at 11.10am this morning, Wednesday 22nd of September 2021 at Robina on the Gold Coast. Peter, who had been gravely ill for a quite some time and was under professional care, lost his battle with illness and died peacefully with Carol, his wife of over 50 years by his side. He was also closely attended by family members, and long-time friend and fellow band member, Jim Skiathitis. Peter will be cremated and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Gold Coast at a date to be announced/advised. The Atlantics

Jim Skiathitis, Bosco Bosanac, Martin Cilia & Theo Penglis

The Atlantics were Australia’s first international recognised band. Over the course of the 60s the band weathered numerous new music styles firstly from the British invasion with The Beatles and The Stones around 1963 and 1964 metal era in the latter 60s with Deep Purple, Hendrix, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin.

By 1970 The Atlantics ceased touring. Hood started Atlantic studio in Sydney. The band reformed between 1986 and 1988 and then again on a regular basis with new guitarist Martin Cilia.

