 Peter Jackson Tells How He Restored Beatles Audio In Get Back - Noise11.com
Peter Jackson Tells How He Restored Beatles Audio In Get Back

by Music-News.com on December 5, 2021

in News

Peter Jackson has revealed how he restored the sound on the Beatles’ songs for ‘Get Back’.

The director recently released his Beatles documentary on Disney Plus and admitted that sound restoration was one of the most exciting and important parts of the production.

He explained to Variety: “To me the sound restoration is the most exciting thing. We made some huge breakthroughs in audio. We developed a machine learning system that we taught what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like. In fact we taught the computer what John [Lennon] sounds like and what Paul [McCartney] sounds like. So we can take these mono tracks and split up all the instruments we can just hear the vocals, the guitars. You see Ringo [Starr] thumping the drums in the background but you don’t hear the drums at all. That that allows us to remix it really cleanly.”

Peter previously revealed that he was nervous about convincing Paul and Ringo that the documentary should be over six hours long.

He said: “We had to own up to Disney and to the Beatles, to Apple Corps, that we thought the film should be six hours long, not two and a half. That was the most nervous time I’ve had on this whole project, waiting for their verdict … The Beatles were the ones that we were waiting for them to look at it –Ringo (Starr) and Paul (McCartney) and Olivia (Harrison) and Sean (Lennon) — and the verdict came back from them saying: ‘Six hour — great. We understand why it’s six hours. We’re happy with a six-hour version.’”

Related Posts

Temptations 60
Soul Icons The Temptations To Release New Album Temptations 60 in 2022

Legendary soul group The Temptations will release a brand new album of mostly original songs in 2022. ‘Temptations 60’ comes 60 years after the first single for The Temptations ‘Oh Mother of Mine’ in 1961.

2 mins ago
Stonewall Jackson photo from North Carolina Hall of Fame
Stonewall Jackson Dead At 89

Country music star Stonewall Jackson has died at age 89 after a battle with dementia.

30 mins ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Will Tour Again

It sounds like The Rolling Stones are already planning another tour. After just wrapping up the No Filter shows in the USA, bass player Darryl Jones is alluding to another tour soon.

3 days ago
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Tony Iommi Teases Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration

Tony Iommi has teased his "really good" upcoming collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne.

5 days ago
The Beatles Get Back
The Beatles Did Not Break Up After Let It Be

One of the great Beatle myths is that the band broke up after the Get Back/Let It Be sessions and that the original film documented the break-up. That is not true.

6 days ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Have A Christmas Beer

The Darkness has released a beer named after their festive hit 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)'.

November 28, 2021
The Beatles Get Back
Things We Learned From The Beatles Get Back Episode 1

The origins of the ‘Get Back’ sessions that became the ‘Let It Be’ album was for The Beatles to create 14 new songs over two weeks and perform a concert at the end of the sessions for what was first envisioned as a television special.

November 26, 2021