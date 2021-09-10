 Phil Collins To Sit The Drums Out For Upcoming Genesis Tour - Noise11.com
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne 1 Feb 2019 photo Noise11.com

Phil Collins To Sit The Drums Out For Upcoming Genesis Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2021

in News

Phil Collins has removed himself as drummer for the upcoming Genesis tour because, in his own words, “I can barely hold a stick”.

Collins spoke with the BBC and admitted his health had deteriorated since back surgeries in 2009 and again in 2015. “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there,” Phil told the BBC. “I can barely hold a [drum] stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things which get in the way.”

His place as Genesis drummer will be taken by his son Nic. Nic Collins was also the drummer for the Phil Collins solo tour of Australia at the start of 2020.

At that time Noise11 reported, “While the body no longer holds up to the powerful drumming Collins is known for, he bred a mighty fine heir and a spare in 17-year old son Nicholas who has perfected his father’s signature style of drumming. The passing of the torch between father and son in the Drum Trio midway through the show is Phil, Nicholas and percussionist Luis Conte simply enjoying themselves”.

For more Phil Collins Noise11 stories click here

The North American Genesis dates start 15 November in Chicago.

