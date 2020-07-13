Philip Israel Takes Possum To Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records

Philip Israel’s record label Possum has done a deal with Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records for a new joint venture for future projects.

Israel started Possum Records in 1983 with initial releases through EMI. Over the years its numerous successes include hits for Ace of Base, Twenty 4 Seven and Technotronic as well as heritage titles from Linda Ronstadt, Lou Reed and Crosby Stills & Nash.

Israel said “Robert Rigby and I have known each other for a very long time. Musically we are on the same page and I’m excited about this new Joint Venture”

Rigby has been behind recent successes from Brian Cadd, Russell Morris, the Original Seekers and the late Jon English.

Rigby said “We are excited to have POSSUM Records join our team and know with Philip Israel’s extensive music knowledge the label will go from strength to strength as part of the Ambition Music Family.”

The Possum catalogue will start to go through Rigby’s Fanfare, a division of Ambition Entertainment with distribution through Sony Music in August.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments