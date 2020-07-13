 Philip Israel Takes Possum To Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records - Noise11.com
Philip Israel Takes Possum To Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2020

Philip Israel’s record label Possum has done a deal with Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records for a new joint venture for future projects.

Israel started Possum Records in 1983 with initial releases through EMI. Over the years its numerous successes include hits for Ace of Base, Twenty 4 Seven and Technotronic as well as heritage titles from Linda Ronstadt, Lou Reed and Crosby Stills & Nash.

Israel said “Robert Rigby and I have known each other for a very long time. Musically we are on the same page and I’m excited about this new Joint Venture”

Rigby has been behind recent successes from Brian Cadd, Russell Morris, the Original Seekers and the late Jon English.

Rigby said “We are excited to have POSSUM Records join our team and know with Philip Israel’s extensive music knowledge the label will go from strength to strength as part of the Ambition Music Family.”

The Possum catalogue will start to go through Rigby’s Fanfare, a division of Ambition Entertainment with distribution through Sony Music in August.

