President Barack Obama Reveals His Favourite Songs of 2020 - Noise11.com

President Barack Obama has continued his tradition of naming his favourite songs of the year.

Obama’s tastes vary from hip-hip to blues ranging from Beyonce to Dylan, Anderson.Paak to Springsteen.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” Obama says. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to”.

Sasha is Barack and Michelle Obama’s 19-year old daughter.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

President Barack Obama’s Top Songs of 2020

1. ‘Savage Remix’ – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

2. ‘Love Is The King’ – Jeff Tweedy

3. ‘FRANCHISE’ – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

4. ‘Nada’ – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet

5. ‘Can’t Do Much’ – Waxahatchee

6. ‘The Bigger Picture’ – Lil Baby

7. ‘Ghosts’ – Bruce Springsteen

8. ‘Levitating’ – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

9. ‘The Climb Back’ – J. Cole

10. ‘Repeat’ – J Hus ft. Koffee

11. ‘Damage’ – H.E.R.

12. ‘Summer 2020’ – Jhené Aiko

13. ‘Brave’ – Ruston Kelly

14. ‘Uwrongo (Edit)’ – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku

15. ‘Better Distractions’ – Faye Webster

16. ‘Lemonade’ – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV

17. ‘Blue World’ – Mac Miller

18. ‘CUT EM IN’ – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross

19. ‘Starting Over’ – Chris Stapleton

20. ‘Mecca’ – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG

21. ‘La Difícil’ – Bad Bunny

22. ‘Essence’ – WizKid ft. Tems

23. ‘All My Girls Like To Fight’ – Hope Tala

24. ‘Kyoto’ – Phoebe Bridgers

25. ‘SUN CAME OUT’ – Gunna

26. ‘Remember Where You Are’ – Jessie Ware

27. ‘4 My Ppl’ – Goodie Mob

28. ‘Distance’ – Yebba

29. ‘one life, might live’ – Little Simz

