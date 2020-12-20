 President Barack Obama Reveals His Favourite Songs of 2020 - Noise11.com
President Obama

President Obama

President Barack Obama Reveals His Favourite Songs of 2020

by Paul Cashmere on December 21, 2020

in News

President Barack Obama has continued his tradition of naming his favourite songs of the year.

Obama’s tastes vary from hip-hip to blues ranging from Beyonce to Dylan, Anderson.Paak to Springsteen.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” Obama says. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to”.

Sasha is Barack and Michelle Obama’s 19-year old daughter.

President Barack Obama’s Top Songs of 2020

1. ‘Savage Remix’ – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
2. ‘Love Is The King’ – Jeff Tweedy
3. ‘FRANCHISE’ – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.
4. ‘Nada’ – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet
5. ‘Can’t Do Much’ – Waxahatchee
6. ‘The Bigger Picture’ – Lil Baby
7. ‘Ghosts’ – Bruce Springsteen
8. ‘Levitating’ – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
9. ‘The Climb Back’ – J. Cole
10. ‘Repeat’ – J Hus ft. Koffee
11. ‘Damage’ – H.E.R.
12. ‘Summer 2020’ – Jhené Aiko
13. ‘Brave’ – Ruston Kelly
14. ‘Uwrongo (Edit)’ – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku
15. ‘Better Distractions’ – Faye Webster
16. ‘Lemonade’ – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV
17. ‘Blue World’ – Mac Miller
18. ‘CUT EM IN’ – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross
19. ‘Starting Over’ – Chris Stapleton
20. ‘Mecca’ – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG
21. ‘La Difícil’ – Bad Bunny
22. ‘Essence’ – WizKid ft. Tems
23. ‘All My Girls Like To Fight’ – Hope Tala
24. ‘Kyoto’ – Phoebe Bridgers
25. ‘SUN CAME OUT’ – Gunna
26. ‘Remember Where You Are’ – Jessie Ware
27. ‘4 My Ppl’ – Goodie Mob
28. ‘Distance’ – Yebba
29. ‘one life, might live’ – Little Simz

