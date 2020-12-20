President Barack Obama Reveals His Favourite Songs of 2020 - Noise11.com

President Barack Obama has continued his tradition of naming his favourite songs of the year.
Obama’s tastes vary from hip-hip to blues ranging from Beyonce to Dylan, Anderson.Paak to Springsteen.
“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” Obama says. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to”.
Sasha is Barack and Michelle Obama’s 19-year old daughter.
President Barack Obama’s Top Songs of 2020
1. ‘Savage Remix’ – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
2. ‘Love Is The King’ – Jeff Tweedy
3. ‘FRANCHISE’ – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.
4. ‘Nada’ – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet
5. ‘Can’t Do Much’ – Waxahatchee
6. ‘The Bigger Picture’ – Lil Baby
7. ‘Ghosts’ – Bruce Springsteen
8. ‘Levitating’ – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
9. ‘The Climb Back’ – J. Cole
10. ‘Repeat’ – J Hus ft. Koffee
11. ‘Damage’ – H.E.R.
12. ‘Summer 2020’ – Jhené Aiko
13. ‘Brave’ – Ruston Kelly
14. ‘Uwrongo (Edit)’ – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku
15. ‘Better Distractions’ – Faye Webster
16. ‘Lemonade’ – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV
17. ‘Blue World’ – Mac Miller
18. ‘CUT EM IN’ – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross
19. ‘Starting Over’ – Chris Stapleton
20. ‘Mecca’ – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG
21. ‘La Difícil’ – Bad Bunny
22. ‘Essence’ – WizKid ft. Tems
23. ‘All My Girls Like To Fight’ – Hope Tala
24. ‘Kyoto’ – Phoebe Bridgers
25. ‘SUN CAME OUT’ – Gunna
26. ‘Remember Where You Are’ – Jessie Ware
27. ‘4 My Ppl’ – Goodie Mob
28. ‘Distance’ – Yebba
29. ‘one life, might live’ – Little Simz
