Queensland Singer Songwriter Brad Butcher Signs With Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records - Noise11.com

Brad Butcher is the latest signing to Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records.

Brad has released four album and has won two Golden Guitar Awards. His next album ‘Storyteller: The Journey So Far’ will be on Ambition for 2022.

“Brad is an exceptional singer songwriter talent that has established a strong country music following but has a great future ahead of him branching further into the mainstream of singer songwriter territory. We’re thrilled that Brad is joining our label and releasing Storyteller, his first album with Ambition in January 2022 with a further studio album planned in the second half of next year,” says Ambition label head, Robert Rigby.

Brad’s first Ambition Records single is ‘Cutting People’s Grass’.

The album features duets with Felicity Urquhart ‘Simple Things’ and Brielle Brown ‘Lay Your Head’.

TRACKLISTING

01. Cutting Peoples Grass

02. Travelling Salesman

03. Crawl, Beg & Cry

04. From The Bottom Of A Well

05. Well Dressed Man

06. I’m All In

07. Simple Things feat. Felicity Urquhart

08. Jamestown

09. Freshwater Lady

10. Lay Your Head feat. Brielle Brown

11. Nature’s Course

12. I Walk The Line Revisited

13. Oh Marie

14. The Old Man’s Gone

15. Conversations & Complications

‘Storyteller … The Journey So Far’ will be out on Ambition Records on 14 January 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



