Queensland Singer Songwriter Brad Butcher Signs With Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records - Noise11.com

Brad Butcher is the latest signing to Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records.
Brad has released four album and has won two Golden Guitar Awards. His next album ‘Storyteller: The Journey So Far’ will be on Ambition for 2022.
“Brad is an exceptional singer songwriter talent that has established a strong country music following but has a great future ahead of him branching further into the mainstream of singer songwriter territory. We’re thrilled that Brad is joining our label and releasing Storyteller, his first album with Ambition in January 2022 with a further studio album planned in the second half of next year,” says Ambition label head, Robert Rigby.
Brad’s first Ambition Records single is ‘Cutting People’s Grass’.
The album features duets with Felicity Urquhart ‘Simple Things’ and Brielle Brown ‘Lay Your Head’.
TRACKLISTING
01. Cutting Peoples Grass
02. Travelling Salesman
03. Crawl, Beg & Cry
04. From The Bottom Of A Well
05. Well Dressed Man
06. I’m All In
07. Simple Things feat. Felicity Urquhart
08. Jamestown
09. Freshwater Lady
10. Lay Your Head feat. Brielle Brown
11. Nature’s Course
12. I Walk The Line Revisited
13. Oh Marie
14. The Old Man’s Gone
15. Conversations & Complications
‘Storyteller … The Journey So Far’ will be out on Ambition Records on 14 January 2022.
