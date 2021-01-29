R.I.P. Hilton Valentine of The Animals 1943-2021 - Noise11.com

Hilton Valentine, the original guitarist for The Animals, has died at age 77.

The Animals formed with Valentine was asked by Chas Chandler to join the Alan Price Combo in 1963. The band already featured Eric Burdon and John Steel.

Valentine created the electric guitar arpeggio at the start of The Animals 1964 hit ‘The House of the Rising Sun’.

In a statement Eric Burdon paid tribute to his former band mate saying, “The opening opus of Rising Sun will never sound the same!… You didn’t just play it, you lived it! Heartbroken by the sudden news of Hilton’s passing. We had great times together, Geordie lad. From the North Shields to the entire world…Rock In Peace”

Hilton Valentine was with The Animals until 1966. He relocated to the USA. In 1994 he was inducted with the other original members into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Mickey Gallagher (Animal in 1965 and later of Ian Dury and the Blockheads) and original member John Steele will tour Australia and New Zealand in October.

The Animals 2021 Australian and NZ Tour Dates

October 2021

Thursday 28th – Perth – Charles Hotel

Friday 29th – Adelaide – The Gov

Saturday 30th – Northcote – Northcote Social Club

Sunday 31st – Belgrave – Sooki Lounge

November 2021

Tuesday 2nd – Auckland – Tuning Fork

Wednesday 3rd – Wellington – San Fran

Tuesday 9th – Newcastle – Lizottes

Wednesday 10th – Sawtell – Sawtell RSL

Saturday 13th – Sydney – Factory Theatre

Sunday 14th – Wollongong – Centro CBD

