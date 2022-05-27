Ray Liotta’s Music Video Appearances - Noise11.com

As the world mourns the sudden passing of Hollywood great Ray Liotta today at the age of 67.

Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic while on location making the movie ‘Dangerous Waters’.

Ray Liotta’s credits include ‘Something Wild’ (1986), ‘Field of Dreams’ (1989), ‘Goodfellas’ (1990), ‘Hannibal’ (2001’, ‘Blow’ (2001) and recently ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ (2021).

He also appeared in two music videos.

Lovers of the Sun – David Guetta

Ed Sheeran – Bloodstream

Ray Liotta died in his sleep.

In a statement Robert De Niro said, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us.

“May he Rest in Peace.”

Joe Pesci also paid tribute saying, “God is a Goodfella, and so is Ray.”

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

