 Ray Liotta’s Music Video Appearances - Noise11.com
Ray Liotta in the David Guetta video

Ray Liotta in the David Guetta video 'Lovers of the Sun'

Ray Liotta’s Music Video Appearances

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2022

in News

As the world mourns the sudden passing of Hollywood great Ray Liotta today at the age of 67.

Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic while on location making the movie ‘Dangerous Waters’.

Ray Liotta’s credits include ‘Something Wild’ (1986), ‘Field of Dreams’ (1989), ‘Goodfellas’ (1990), ‘Hannibal’ (2001’, ‘Blow’ (2001) and recently ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ (2021).

He also appeared in two music videos.

Lovers of the Sun – David Guetta

Ed Sheeran – Bloodstream

Ray Liotta died in his sleep.

In a statement Robert De Niro said, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us.
“May he Rest in Peace.”
Joe Pesci also paid tribute saying, “God is a Goodfella, and so is Ray.”

