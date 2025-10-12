David Guetta, Teddy Swims And Tones And I Unite For ‘Gone Gone Gone' - Noise11.com

French electronic music powerhouse David Guetta has dropped a brand new single, Gone Gone Gone, teaming up with Teddy Swims and Tones And I for what’s shaping up to be one of the standout collaborations of 2025. The track, out now through Atlantic Records / Warner Music, fuses Guetta’s euphoric dance production with gospel-infused soul and emotional pop vocals from two of the world’s most distinctive voices.

Opening with house keys and strings, Gone Gone Gone builds into an anthemic blend of rhythm and emotion. Teddy Swims delivers his signature rasp, while Tones And I’s powerhouse vocal brings intensity and heart. Together, they explore the push-and-pull of toxic love – the chaos, the beauty, and the release – all under Guetta’s signature big-room production.

Speaking about the collaboration, Guetta called the pairing “a little bit of magic,” adding, “Teddy and Tones have the most soulful voices on the planet right now.”

The single arrives as Guetta continues an extraordinary run. This year, he was crowned The World’s No. 1 DJ by DJ Mag for the fifth time, solidifying his legacy that began with early global hits like When Love Takes Over (featuring Kelly Rowland), Titanium (with Sia), and Without You (with Usher). His last studio album, 7, arrived in 2018 and showcased his ability to move between EDM and pop while staying firmly at the top of global charts.

Guetta has spent much of 2025 performing across major stages, including his record-breaking Ultimate Monolith Show at Paris’ Stade de France, where over 240,000 tickets sold out across two nights. He’s set to take the spectacular production global in 2026, with additional Ultimate Monolith shows scheduled for next June at the same iconic stadium.

In the coming months, Guetta will tour South America, play a headline slot in Las Vegas, and close out the year at the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai and Zamna Festival in Mexico City.

For Teddy Swims, Gone Gone Gone marks another major milestone in a whirlwind career. The Atlanta-born singer exploded onto the charts with Lose Control, a six-times Platinum global smash that became one of the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 hits in history. His soulful mix of R&B, country, and pop has earned him a devoted fanbase, further strengthened by his recent album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) released earlier this year.

Swims is currently on his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour, taking him through Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Dubai before moving into a major run of UK and Ireland outdoor shows in 2026.

Meanwhile, Tones And I continues to fly the Australian flag high. The Byron Bay singer-songwriter first broke globally with her 2019 megahit Dance Monkey, which topped charts in more than 30 countries and became one of the most streamed songs of all time. Her 2024 album Beautifully Ordinary reaffirmed her as a fearless creative force, blending quirky pop melodies with deeply personal songwriting.

The official music video for Gone Gone Gone will premiere next week.

