Twenty One Pilots Close the Circle With New Album Breach - Noise11.com

Twenty One Pilots have officially unveiled Breach, their long-awaited eighth studio album, via Atlantic Records – a record many saw as the capstone of the story the duo has been weaving since Blurryface. Alongside its release, the band dropped a cinematic music video for the opening track “City Walls”, which premiered today at 2 pm AEST, marking the start of what promises to be a pivotal new era in their evolving narrative.

Formed in 2009 in Columbus, Ohio, Twenty One Pilots began modestly as a trio comprising Tyler Joseph, Chris Salih, and Nick Thomas. Their self-released debut Twenty One Pilots arrived in December of that year; by mid-2011 both Salih and Thomas had departed, leaving Joseph and future drum-force Josh Dun to forge ahead.

Their big break came after signing with Fueled by Ramen in 2012. Their first major-label album, Vessel (2013), not only solidified their fanbase but also made history: each track was certified gold by the RIAA.

Then came Blurryface (2015), the album that shot them into mainstream visibility with hits like “Stressed Out” and “Ride”. Themes of vulnerability, insecurity, identity-and the struggle between them-set the tone. It was the first album in the streaming/digital era in which every track went gold.

Subsequent releases – Trench (2018), Scaled and Icy (2021), and most recently Clancy (2024) – continued to expand both their sound and their lore. With Clancy, the band appeared to bring their long-running conceptual arc to a head.

Breach does more than follow the trajectory-they present it as a conclusion. The album features previously released tracks like “Drum Show” and “The Contract,” both of which have already broken records for the band.

“The Contract” went to #1 on Alternative Airplay, and “Drum Show” was named BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record.

It opens with “City Walls”, whose music video debuts today, adding cinematic weight to the album’s themes. The tracklist spans 13 songs, including “Robot Voices,” “Center Mass,” “Days Lie Dormant,” and “Intentions,” among others.

To mark the album’s release, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are launching THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025, starting on September 18 at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium (already sold out) and winding through arenas and amphitheatres across North America, finishing with two nights in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium.

In terms of impact, Twenty One Pilots now stand among a very small group of artists with multiple RIAA Diamond certifications. Their streaming numbers are in the billions. Their ability to move between genres-alternative rock, hip-hop, electropop, indie-while confronting universal anxieties and internal struggles has allowed them to build a devoted global following.

From a narrative standpoint, Breach seems poised to serve as the resolution of threads begun with Blurryface. The characters, metaphors, and internal conflicts that have been unfolding over the last decade could be arriving at some kind of reckoning. For listeners, this could mean emotional closure, but also stylistic daring, as the band has repeatedly shifted, surprised, and evolved between albums.

Musically, the path from Vessel through Trench and Scaled and Icy to Clancy has shown increasing polish, experimentation with production and genre, and larger scale storytelling. Breach appears to synthesize those strengths – big singles, thoughtful lyrics, immersive visuals – into a possible finale that still holds room to breathe.

For anyone who’s followed Twenty One Pilots from their early Ohio DIY days, Breach is more than new songs-it’s the latest chapter in a saga rooted in insecurities, hope, identity, and artistic growth. Whether Breach becomes a definitive closing note, or a door to something new, the evidence suggests it’s a major turning point.

Tracklist for Breach:

City Walls

RAWFEAR

Drum Show

Garbage

The Contract

Downstairs

Robot Voices

Center Mass

Cottonwood

One Way

Days Lie Dormant

Tally

Intentions

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)