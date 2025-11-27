 The Used To Present A Mid Summer Night's Symphony At The Sydney Opera House In 2026 - Noise11.com
The Used perform a black tie orchestral show at the Sydney Opera House in 2026

The Used supplied

The Used To Present A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony At The Sydney Opera House In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 27, 2025

in News

For more than two decades, The Used have pushed the boundaries of post-hardcore and emo, shaping a global movement through melodic volatility and emotional candour. In 2026, the Utah-formed band will reach a milestone few in their genre have achieved, with an exclusive orchestral performance inside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday 29 March 2026, a black tie event presented as A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony.

The show will pair The Used with a full symphony orchestra and choir, an expansion that vocalist Bert McCracken calls a defining moment. McCracken describes the opportunity to perform inside one of the world’s most recognisable venues as a rare honour, noting that the band is excited to create an unforgettable experience for Australian fans.

The performance follows The Used’s sold out 25th anniversary tour, held across Australia in August and September 2025. That tour presented their early releases in full, beginning with the 2002 debut The Used, followed by 2004’s In Love And Death and 2007’s Lies For The Liars, played across consecutive nights in major capital cities including Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Fremantle. That run reaffirmed the group’s enduring connection to Australian audiences.

Next March, the band will return to the country with the most ambitious staging of their career. The orchestral setting promises to add new dimension to fan favourites from a catalogue that has become a cornerstone of modern alternative music. Tracks such as The Taste Of Ink, Pretty Handsome Awkward, The Bird And The Worm and I Caught Fire have become global singalongs, bridging club shows, festivals and arena stages since the early 2000s.

Formed in Orem, Utah in 2000, The Used gained rapid momentum following the release of their self-titled debut album in June 2002. Their blend of vulnerability, abrasion and melody positioned them at the centre of a rising scene. The group followed with In Love And Death in 2004 and Lies For The Liars in 2007, works that cemented their international standing. The EP Shallow Believer arrived in 2008, followed by studio albums Artwork in 2009, Vulnerable in 2012, Imaginary Enemy in 2014, The Canyon in 2017, Heartwork in 2020, Toxic Positivity in 2023 and Medz in 2024.

Across this timeline, The Used earned multiple Billboard Top 10 debuts while achieving gold and platinum certifications in several markets. Their influence touched a generation of artists across emo, punk, post-hardcore and alternative rock, driven by themes that resonated with listeners seeking unfiltered emotional expression.

Touring has remained central to the band’s identity. The Used will close 2025 with a North American run alongside Papa Roach, with 2026 commitments including the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise, Sonic Temple and a major event with My Chemical Romance next October. Australian audiences have been a regular fixture in their touring calendar since the mid 2000s, with the band long recognising the passion and loyalty of fans across the country.

A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony will be presented on Sunday 29 March 2026. Early bird pre-sale tickets open on Tuesday 2 December at 11am AEDT. General public tickets will be available on Wednesday 3 December at 11am AEDT, with tickets available via the Sydney Opera House.

The Used
A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony
Live At The Sydney Opera House
Sunday 29 March 2026

Tickets on sale Wednesday 3 December at 11am AEDT from Sydney Opera House.

Related Posts

Spin Doctors announce 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour
Spin Doctors To Celebrate 35 Years Of Pocket Full Of Kryptonite With 2026 Australia And New Zealand Tour

Spin Doctors will return to Australia in May 2026, marking their first visit in more than thirty years, as they celebrate the 35th anniversary of their landmark debut album Pocket Full Of Kryptonite. The tour will also include the band's first ever New Zealand performance, extending the anniversary celebrations across an eleven-date run through capital cities and key regional centres.

1 day ago
Sanguisugabogg announce 2026 Australian tour with PeelingFlesh
Sanguisugabogg To Return To Australia In June 2026 With PeelingFlesh

Sanguisugabogg, the Ohio death metal force known for their graphic theatrics and uncompromising sound, will return to Australia in June 2026, with Oklahoma's PeelingFlesh joining them for their first run of shows on local soil. The tour follows Sanguisugabogg's chaotic 2024 Australian debut, which left audiences talking about the band's notorious tradition of launching a football into the pit with the promise of a prize for the last fan standing. The group will bring a new set built around their 2025 album Hideous Aftermath, which has become a defining benchmark for modern death metal.

November 20, 2025
TISM performing at Sydney Opera House 2026 announcement
TISM Add In The Round Tickets For Sold Out Sydney Opera House Concerts

TISM will finally give fans another chance to secure a seat at their 2026 Sydney Opera House takeover, with both previously sold out shows now reconfigured as in the round events, allowing new tickets to be released this week. The band continue to reject all pressure to add a third date, instead shifting both concerts into a full 360 degree layout, creating additional seating around the stage and activating the choir seats behind the performance area. These positions, although behind the stage, will place fans unusually close to the action, creating a rare vantage point for what are already set to be two extraordinary nights.

November 18, 2025
Rose Tattoo at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson
Rose Tattoo Announce Final Ever European Dates, Closing A Historic Chapter Abroad

Rose Tattoo will return to Europe for the final time in 2026, bringing to a close an international chapter that began more than four decades ago when the Sydney band first tore across European stages with a sound that fused hard rock, blues rock and the uncompromising spirit of Australian pub culture. For many European fans, Rose Tattoo were the band that arrived without compromise, played louder than anyone else on the bill and built a fiercely loyal following that never waned, even as line-ups changed and years passed.

November 14, 2025
Eskimo Joe Black Fingernails Red Wine
Eskimo Joe To Celebrate 20 Years Of Black Fingernails Red Wine With National Tour

Two decades after defining Australian rock for a generation, Eskimo Joe will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Black Fingernails Red Wine with a national tour in May and June 2026.

November 13, 2025
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings performing live with acoustic guitars during their Australian tour
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Announce Australian Tour Leg For 2026

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will return to Australia in February and March 2026 for a second run of their Woodland tour following a completely sold-out stretch earlier this year. After packing the Sydney Opera House across three nights and filling Hamer Hall in Melbourne across five performances, the Americana folk icons will once again bring their acclaimed two-guitar, two-voice format to Australian audiences.

November 11, 2025
BABYMETAL announce 2026 Australian headline tour with Bloodywood
BABYMETAL Announce 2026 Australian Arena Tour With Bloodywood

Japan's genre-bending heavy force BABYMETAL will return to Australia in 2026 for a full headline arena tour, storming across five major cities in March with India's globally rising metal crew Bloodywood in tow.

November 10, 2025