The Used To Present A Mid Summer Night's Symphony At The Sydney Opera House In 2026 - Noise11.com

For more than two decades, The Used have pushed the boundaries of post-hardcore and emo, shaping a global movement through melodic volatility and emotional candour. In 2026, the Utah-formed band will reach a milestone few in their genre have achieved, with an exclusive orchestral performance inside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday 29 March 2026, a black tie event presented as A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony.

The show will pair The Used with a full symphony orchestra and choir, an expansion that vocalist Bert McCracken calls a defining moment. McCracken describes the opportunity to perform inside one of the world’s most recognisable venues as a rare honour, noting that the band is excited to create an unforgettable experience for Australian fans.

The performance follows The Used’s sold out 25th anniversary tour, held across Australia in August and September 2025. That tour presented their early releases in full, beginning with the 2002 debut The Used, followed by 2004’s In Love And Death and 2007’s Lies For The Liars, played across consecutive nights in major capital cities including Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Fremantle. That run reaffirmed the group’s enduring connection to Australian audiences.

Next March, the band will return to the country with the most ambitious staging of their career. The orchestral setting promises to add new dimension to fan favourites from a catalogue that has become a cornerstone of modern alternative music. Tracks such as The Taste Of Ink, Pretty Handsome Awkward, The Bird And The Worm and I Caught Fire have become global singalongs, bridging club shows, festivals and arena stages since the early 2000s.

Formed in Orem, Utah in 2000, The Used gained rapid momentum following the release of their self-titled debut album in June 2002. Their blend of vulnerability, abrasion and melody positioned them at the centre of a rising scene. The group followed with In Love And Death in 2004 and Lies For The Liars in 2007, works that cemented their international standing. The EP Shallow Believer arrived in 2008, followed by studio albums Artwork in 2009, Vulnerable in 2012, Imaginary Enemy in 2014, The Canyon in 2017, Heartwork in 2020, Toxic Positivity in 2023 and Medz in 2024.

Across this timeline, The Used earned multiple Billboard Top 10 debuts while achieving gold and platinum certifications in several markets. Their influence touched a generation of artists across emo, punk, post-hardcore and alternative rock, driven by themes that resonated with listeners seeking unfiltered emotional expression.

Touring has remained central to the band’s identity. The Used will close 2025 with a North American run alongside Papa Roach, with 2026 commitments including the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise, Sonic Temple and a major event with My Chemical Romance next October. Australian audiences have been a regular fixture in their touring calendar since the mid 2000s, with the band long recognising the passion and loyalty of fans across the country.

A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony will be presented on Sunday 29 March 2026. Early bird pre-sale tickets open on Tuesday 2 December at 11am AEDT. General public tickets will be available on Wednesday 3 December at 11am AEDT, with tickets available via the Sydney Opera House.

