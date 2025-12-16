 The Happy Fits Announce 2026 Tour Following Lovesick Breakthrough - Noise11.com
The Happy Fits have announced their first round of 2026 tour dates following the release of their fourth studio album Lovesick. Photo credit, Anna Koblish.

The Happy Fits by Anna Koblish

The Happy Fits Announce 2026 Tour Following Lovesick Breakthrough

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2025

in News

The Happy Fits have confirmed their first tour dates for 2026, extending the momentum of their latest album Lovesick. The announcement arrives shortly after the band completed an extensive headline run supporting the release, marking another significant chapter for the New Jersey indie rock outfit as they enter their second decade together.

The newly revealed shows begin in March and stretch across the United States, taking in cities from the northeast through the Midwest, west coast and deep south. For The Happy Fits, the tour reflects both sustained growth and renewed creative energy following a period of lineup change and artistic expansion.

Lovesick is out now, and continues to shape the band’s live set, alongside fan favourites from earlier releases.

The Happy Fits formed in Pittstown, New Jersey, in 2016, built around childhood friends Calvin Langman and Ross Monteith. Langman’s use of cello as a lead instrument immediately distinguished the band within the indie rock landscape. Early recordings resulted in the self-released EP Awfully Apeelin’, which unexpectedly surged on streaming platforms.

Within days of release, tracks from the EP climbed rapidly through Spotify’s Viral charts in the United States and globally. The momentum prompted the band to commit fully, adding drummer Luke Davis as a permanent member and stepping away from university studies to focus on music.

Their debut album Concentrate followed in 2018, setting the foundation for a touring career that steadily expanded across North America. The band’s blend of melodic pop sensibility, rock dynamics and emotive songwriting helped establish a dedicated audience that continued to grow with each release.

The release of What Could Be Better in 2020 coincided with the global disruption of touring. With live plans cancelled, The Happy Fits redirected their focus to online engagement, maintaining weekly livestreams that kept fans connected during a prolonged absence from stages.

By 2022, the band returned with Under The Shade Of Green, an album that reflected maturity and emotional depth. Extensive touring followed, along with festival appearances that further broadened their profile internationally.

In early 2024, founding member Ross Monteith departed the group. Rather than slowing momentum, the change ushered in a new phase. Nico Rose and Raina Mullen, both long-time touring collaborators, joined as full members, expanding the band to a quartet and reshaping its creative dynamic.

Released in September 2025, Lovesick stands as the band’s fourth studio album. The record explores themes of heartbreak, longing and emotional recalibration, delivered through tightly structured songs that balance vulnerability with energy.

Production duties were shared between Ayad Al Adhamy and Calvin Langman, reinforcing a collaborative approach that has defined the band’s evolution. Singles including Everything You Do, Cruel Power, Wild In Love, Do You See Me?, Black Hole and Lovesick #1 (Misery) have each contributed to the album’s strong reception and sustained visibility.

The band recently brought Everything You Do to a broader audience with a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, underlining their continued crossover appeal beyond alternative circles.

The 2026 tour represents the next step in translating Lovesick to the stage. The itinerary spans nearly two months.

Tour Dates And Ticketing Information
March 13, Burlington, VT, Higher Ground Ballroom
March 14, Albany, NY, Empire Live
March 15, Buffalo, NY, Electric City
March 17, Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s
March 18, Indianapolis, IN, Old National Center
March 20, Lansing, MI, Grewal Hall
March 21, Madison, WI, Majestic Theatre
March 23, Milwaukee, WI, The Rave
March 24, Des Moines, IA, Wooly’s
March 26, Omaha, NE, Slowdown
March 28, Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater
March 31, Sacramento, CA, Ace Of Spades
April 1, Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst
April 2, San Luis Obispo, CA, Fremont Theater
April 4, San Diego, CA, Observatory North Park
April 5, Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
April 7, Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theater
April 8, Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater
April 10, San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theater
April 11, Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theater
April 14, Tampa, FL, Jannus Live
April 15, Jacksonville, FL, FIVE
April 17, Gainesville, FL, Heartwood Stage
April 18, Pensacola, FL, Vinyl Music Hall
April 20, Athens, GA, Georgia Theater
April 21, Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom
April 23, Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
April 24, Raleigh, NC, Lincoln Theatre
April 25, Virginia Beach, VA, Elevation 27
April 27, Charlottesville, VA, Jefferson Theater
April 29, Harrisburg, PA, XL Live
May 1, Baltimore, MD, The Recher
May 2, Providence, RI, Fete Music Hall
May 3, New Haven, CT, Toad’s Place

