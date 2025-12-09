 Boney M Set Australia For Final Curtain Tour In April 2026 - Noise11.com
Boney M Set Australia For Final Curtain Tour In April 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2025

in News

Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams will return to Australia in April 2026 for The Final Curtain Tour, a national run that will celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the most successful disco groups of all time. The tour will feature all the major hits, including Rasputin, Daddy Cool, Sunny, Rivers Of Babylon, Ma Baker, Gotta Go Home and Brown Girl In The Ring, performed with a full live band.

The announcement marks the final Australian opportunity for fans to experience the group that defined the global disco movement in the late 1970s. Boney M have sold more than 150 million records worldwide, a milestone that places them among the top-selling pop acts of their era.

Boney M formed in West Germany in 1974 under producer and songwriter Frank Farian. The original line-up included Liz Mitchell and Marcia Barrett from Jamaica, Maizie Williams from Montserrat, and Bobby Farrell from Aruba. Farian had created the Boney M name after noticing the title of the Australian television series Boney, which sparked the idea for the group identity.

The first breakthrough arrived with the single Baby Do You Wanna Bump in 1975, which charted across parts of Europe. The early success encouraged Farian to assemble a performing group, setting in motion the line-up that would go on to dominate charts from 1976 onwards.

Their debut album Take The Heat Off Me arrived in 1976, and although the initial reception was modest, the group built its live reputation through relentless touring. Their pivotal moment came with a performance on West German broadcaster Radio Bremen, where Daddy Cool propelled them to number one.

The late 1970s cemented Boney M as a global sensation. Hits such as Sunny, Ma Baker, Belfast, Rasputin, Painter Man, Hooray! Hooray! It’s A Holi-Holiday and Mary’s Boy Child / Oh My Lord turned the group into a cultural landmark. Their 1978 double A-side Rivers Of Babylon and Brown Girl In The Ring became one of the best-selling singles in UK history, while the album Nightflight To Venus delivered international chart dominance.

By 1979 the group were one of the most visible pop acts on the planet. They toured extensively with a full live band, delivering high-energy shows that blended choreography, elevated pop production and unmistakable disco rhythms.
The group even travelled to the Soviet Union during the height of their fame, joining a very small list of Western acts that performed in the region during that period.

The 1980s brought personnel changes, internal tensions and evolving musical tastes, yet Boney M maintained substantial popularity across Europe. Farrell departed, returned and departed again while Mitchell, Barrett and Williams continued touring in various line-ups. Farian also moved on to other studio projects as the disco era waned.
From the late 1980s onwards a series of reunions, reconfigurations and revival tours kept the catalogue alive. A 1990 UK chart return with the Boney M Megamix signalled the durability of the music. Throughout the decades that followed, Williams, Farrell and Mitchell each performed with individual line-ups using the Boney M name under differing agreements.

The music continued to reach new generations through reissues, remixes, film placements and compilations. A modern remix of Rasputin charted internationally again in 2021, reaffirming the group’s ongoing influence.

The passing of group founder Frank Farian in 2024 marked a significant moment, bringing renewed focus to the catalogue he crafted and the performers who brought it to life.

Boney M’s long relationship with Australian audiences stretches back to their late seventies global peak, when their singles were staples on local radio and television. The announcement of The Final Curtain Tour offers fans the chance to revisit the soundtrack of the era with Maizie Williams continuing to lead the touring ensemble.
Presented as the last opportunity to witness the group performing in Australia, the shows will deliver the biggest hits from across their catalogue, accompanied by a full live band, dancers and production designed for large theatre settings.

Boney M April 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Saturday 4 April, Melbourne, The Forum
Sunday 5 April, Melbourne, The Forum
Monday 6 April, Melbourne, The Forum
Thursday 9 April, Toowoomba, Empire Theatre
Saturday 11 April, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
Tuesday 14 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Wednesday 15 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Thursday 16 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 18 April, Newcastle, Civic Theatre
Wednesday 22 April, Perth, Astor Theatre
Saturday 25 April, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Ticketing
Pre-sale opens Friday 12 December at 10:00am local.
General public on sale Monday 15 December at 10:00am local.

