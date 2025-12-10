ZZ Top Announce 2026 U.S. Dates For The Big One! Tour - Noise11.com

ZZ Top have confirmed the first United States concerts for their 2026 The Big One! Tour, with a run of spring shows now added to their already announced European schedule. The band had previously locked in a substantial list of European appearances for mid-2026, and these newly revealed U.S. performances will take place ahead of the international leg. Tickets for the fresh American dates go on sale this Friday, 12 December, marking another busy touring year for the Texas trio. These concerts are separate from the Dos Amigos dates with Dwight Yoakam, which were announced earlier and put on sale last month.
Billy F Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Elwood Francis have spent significant time on tour in recent years and intend to continue their momentum. Gibbons said the ongoing touring feels increasingly natural for the band, adding that they enjoy reconnecting with audiences across generations. He said their commitment to live performance remains strong because the shows still feel vital and engaging, noting that the group sees no reason to slow down while they are enjoying themselves on stage.
ZZ Top’s history reaches back to the final day of 1969 when the three-piece formation began its long and influential journey. Their first public appearance took place shortly after at the Knights Of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, Texas. By the early 1970s the band had become a fixture in American blues-rock, evolving a sound shaped by amplified blues traditions and a tight rhythmic drive. Albums such as Rio Grande Mud and Tres Hombres pushed them to the forefront of the genre, while extensive touring cemented their reputation for reliability, grit, and musical precision.
Over time the band achieved worldwide sales of more than 60 million albums. Their catalogue includes four Gold releases, six Platinum albums, and the landmark Eliminator, which earned Diamond certification for surpassing ten million U.S. sales. Eliminator also introduced the group to a new audience in the 1980s through the influence of MTV, with Sharp Dressed Man and Legs becoming enduring staples. They also enjoyed eight Top 40 singles and two Platinum video collections.
ZZ Top’s impact was formally recognised when they entered the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twenty-one years ago, with Keith Richards presenting the honour. Despite industry change, the band has remained an active touring unit and has continued to attract audiences across multiple continents. Their post-2021 era features Elwood Francis on bass, following the passing of Dusty Hill. Francis had spent years as Hill’s technician and maintains continuity in the band’s signature sound while bringing his own performance character to the stage.
The Big One! Tour positions the band for a significant year. Fans in North America will hear material drawn from the full history of the group, from the early Texas blues cuts through to the era-defining 1980s recordings that expanded their global reach. With U.S. concerts, European dates, and the additional Dos Amigos run, 2026 is set to become another extensive touring period for a group now well into its sixth decade.
ZZ Top have consistently shown that their catalogue retains its strength in a live environment, supported by faithful audiences and new listeners discovering the band’s history through streaming and radio. With spring dates now locked in, the band’s itinerary continues to grow, reflecting enduring interest in one of America’s most identifiable rock outfits.
The Big One! Tour, United States Dates
21 March, Abilene, Texas, Back Porch
22 March, Amarillo, Texas, Civic Center
24 March, Greeley, Colorado, Union Colony Civic Center
31 March, Clarksville, Tennessee, F&M Bank Center
2 April, Alexandria, Louisiana, Laborde Earles Coliseum
3 April, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Golden Nugget
4 April, Batesville, Mississippi, Civic Center
6 April, New Orleans, Louisiana, Saenger Theatre
7 April, New Orleans, Louisiana, Saenger Theatre
9 April, San Antonio, Texas, Majestic Theatre
10 April, San Antonio, Texas, Majestic Theatre
11 April, Thackerville, Oklahoma, WinStar World Casino
30 April, Oxford, Alabama, Oxford Performing Arts Center
1 May, Cherokee, North Carolina, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
2 May, Valdosta, Georgia, Wild Adventure
5 May, Madison, Wisconsin, Orpheum Theater
14 May, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Harrah’s
15 May, Prior Lake, Minnesota, Mystic Lake Casino
19 May, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Palace Theatre
Dos Amigos Dates With Dwight Yoakam
26 March, Brookings, South Dakota, Dacotah Bank Center
27 March, Grand Island, Nebraska, Heartland Events Center
28 March, Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Arena
17 April, Little Rock, Arkansas, Simmons Bank Arena
18 April, Huntsville, Alabama, Orion Amphitheater
19 April, Lexington, Kentucky, Gatton Park Amphitheater
23 April, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Allen County Coliseum
24 April, Peoria, Illinois, Peoria Civic Center Arena
25 April, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Azura Amphitheater
7 May, Des Moines, Iowa, Lauridsen Amphitheater
8 May, Camdenton, Missouri, Ozarks Amphitheater
9 May, El Reno, Oklahoma, Lucky Star Amphitheater
21 May, North Charleston, South Carolina, North Charleston Coliseum
22 May, Cary, North Carolina, Koka Booth Amphitheater
23 May, Huntington, West Virginia, Marshall Health Network Arena
The Big One! Tour, Europe
22 June, Tartu, Estonia
23 June, Helsinki, Finland
26 June, Rattvik, Sweden
28 June, Trondheim, Norway
30 June, Malmo, Sweden
2 July, Hamburg, Germany
3 July, Friedberg, Germany
4 July, Waltheim, Germany
6 July, Pardubice, Czech Republic
7 July, Poelten, Austria
9 July, Brussels, Belgium
10 July, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
11 July, Bospop Festival, Weert, Netherlands
13 July, Regensburg, Germany
14 July, Zurich, Switzerland
15 July, Paris, France
16 July, Saint Malo Du Bois, France
18 July, Pamplona, Spain
19 July, Barcelona, Spain
20 July, To Be Announced
22 July, Valencia, Spain
23 July, Murcia, Spain
25 July, Cadiz, Spain
