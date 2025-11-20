 Sanguisugabogg To Return To Australia In June 2026 With PeelingFlesh - Noise11.com
Sanguisugabogg announce 2026 Australian tour with PeelingFlesh

Sanguisugabogg announce 2026 Australian tour with PeelingFlesh

Sanguisugabogg To Return To Australia In June 2026 With PeelingFlesh

by Paul Cashmere on November 20, 2025

in News

Sanguisugabogg, the Ohio death metal force known for their graphic theatrics and uncompromising sound, will return to Australia in June 2026, with Oklahoma’s PeelingFlesh joining them for their first run of shows on local soil. The tour follows Sanguisugabogg’s chaotic 2024 Australian debut, which left audiences talking about the band’s notorious tradition of launching a football into the pit with the promise of a prize for the last fan standing. The group will bring a new set built around their 2025 album Hideous Aftermath, which has become a defining benchmark for modern death metal.

Sanguisugabogg formed in Columbus, Ohio in 2019, created by guitarist Cameron Boggs who brought a vision that balanced death metal tradition with deliberately grotesque performance. Their name combined the Latin “sanguisuga,” meaning leech, with British slang for toilet. The group built their identity on an intense mixture of sludgy riffs, cavernous vocals and deliberately graphic themes that sat at the fringes of metal’s most extreme edges. Their early releases Pornographic Seizures in 2019 and Tortured Whole in 2021 positioned them as a new contender within the brutal death metal scene, with a sound that prioritised primitive impact and rhythmic weight.

The band navigated several line-up changes early in their career, including the departure of founding guitarist Boggs in 2021. Drummer Cody Davidson and vocalist Devin Swank remained the stable core during a period of heavy touring across the United States and Europe. Across this era, Sanguisugabogg refined their style into a more structured, groove-oriented form while retaining the blunt force that defined their origins. Their second album, Homicidal Ecstasy in 2023, expanded their reach with more intricate arrangements that still honoured their intentionally shocking aesthetic.

The release of Hideous Aftermath in October 2025 marked a significant moment, advancing their reputation with songs such as Necrosexual Deviant, Face Ripped Off, Skin Cushion and Dragged By A Truck, each built around thicker production and deeper rhythmic focus. By the time they toured Europe in 2024 with Suffocation, Sanguisugabogg had developed a sound that felt more controlled yet even more punishing, with new material including Permanently Fucked showing a clear continuation of their gory thematic universe. Their touring schedule intensified through 2025, including a co-headline run in the United States and festival appearances that cemented their status as one of the genre’s most entertaining live acts.

Joining them on the 2026 Australian tour will be PeelingFlesh, the Oklahoma outfit who have taken the slam-oriented side of death metal and fused it with heavy groove elements. Their arrival in Australia has been highly anticipated, with their live shows known for rhythmic violence and a sound that blends dense breakdowns with abrasive vocal assault. Together, the bill represents a complete immersion into death metal extremity, with both bands promising nights that move from grinding intensity to relentless rhythmic force.

Tour Dates
Friday 12 June: Amplifier Bar, Perth 18+
Saturday 13 June: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide Lic AA
Sunday 14 June: 170 Russell, Melbourne 18+
Wednesday 17 June: Manning Bar, Sydney 18+
Thursday 18 June: Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle 18+
Friday 19 June: Crowbar, Brisbane 18+

Tickets
DAL Pre-Sale starts Tuesday 25 November at 12pm AEDT.
General on-sale begins Wednesday 26 November at 11am local time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

TISM performing at Sydney Opera House 2026 announcement
TISM Add In The Round Tickets For Sold Out Sydney Opera House Concerts

TISM will finally give fans another chance to secure a seat at their 2026 Sydney Opera House takeover, with both previously sold out shows now reconfigured as in the round events, allowing new tickets to be released this week. The band continue to reject all pressure to add a third date, instead shifting both concerts into a full 360 degree layout, creating additional seating around the stage and activating the choir seats behind the performance area. These positions, although behind the stage, will place fans unusually close to the action, creating a rare vantage point for what are already set to be two extraordinary nights.

2 days ago
Rose Tattoo at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson
Rose Tattoo Announce Final Ever European Dates, Closing A Historic Chapter Abroad

Rose Tattoo will return to Europe for the final time in 2026, bringing to a close an international chapter that began more than four decades ago when the Sydney band first tore across European stages with a sound that fused hard rock, blues rock and the uncompromising spirit of Australian pub culture. For many European fans, Rose Tattoo were the band that arrived without compromise, played louder than anyone else on the bill and built a fiercely loyal following that never waned, even as line-ups changed and years passed.

6 days ago
Eskimo Joe Black Fingernails Red Wine
Eskimo Joe To Celebrate 20 Years Of Black Fingernails Red Wine With National Tour

Two decades after defining Australian rock for a generation, Eskimo Joe will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Black Fingernails Red Wine with a national tour in May and June 2026.

November 13, 2025
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings performing live with acoustic guitars during their Australian tour
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Announce Australian Tour Leg For 2026

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will return to Australia in February and March 2026 for a second run of their Woodland tour following a completely sold-out stretch earlier this year. After packing the Sydney Opera House across three nights and filling Hamer Hall in Melbourne across five performances, the Americana folk icons will once again bring their acclaimed two-guitar, two-voice format to Australian audiences.

November 11, 2025
BABYMETAL announce 2026 Australian headline tour with Bloodywood
BABYMETAL Announce 2026 Australian Arena Tour With Bloodywood

Japan's genre-bending heavy force BABYMETAL will return to Australia in 2026 for a full headline arena tour, storming across five major cities in March with India's globally rising metal crew Bloodywood in tow.

November 10, 2025
Biffy Clyro performing live in Australia 2026
Biffy Clyro To Return To Australia In 2026

Scottish rock heavyweights Biffy Clyro will return to Australia in April 2026, marking their first visit in eight years. The trio, who last toured here in 2018, will bring a career-spanning set to theatres in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, performing highlights from their multi-platinum catalogue as well as material from their latest album Futique.

November 10, 2025
Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis ZZ Top Melbourne photo Winston Robinson
Billy F Gibbons To Hit The Road With Chris Layton And Mike Flanigin For 2026 U.S. Tour

Billy F Gibbons, the unmistakable bearded architect of ZZ Top's blues-rock roar, will kick off 2026 with a fresh run of solo dates across the United States. The tour, under his banner Billy F Gibbons And The BFG Band, will begin 20 January in Napa, California and travel coast-to-coast for six weeks, wrapping up on 28 February in Atlanta.

November 5, 2025