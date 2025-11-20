Sanguisugabogg To Return To Australia In June 2026 With PeelingFlesh - Noise11.com

Sanguisugabogg, the Ohio death metal force known for their graphic theatrics and uncompromising sound, will return to Australia in June 2026, with Oklahoma’s PeelingFlesh joining them for their first run of shows on local soil. The tour follows Sanguisugabogg’s chaotic 2024 Australian debut, which left audiences talking about the band’s notorious tradition of launching a football into the pit with the promise of a prize for the last fan standing. The group will bring a new set built around their 2025 album Hideous Aftermath, which has become a defining benchmark for modern death metal.

Sanguisugabogg formed in Columbus, Ohio in 2019, created by guitarist Cameron Boggs who brought a vision that balanced death metal tradition with deliberately grotesque performance. Their name combined the Latin “sanguisuga,” meaning leech, with British slang for toilet. The group built their identity on an intense mixture of sludgy riffs, cavernous vocals and deliberately graphic themes that sat at the fringes of metal’s most extreme edges. Their early releases Pornographic Seizures in 2019 and Tortured Whole in 2021 positioned them as a new contender within the brutal death metal scene, with a sound that prioritised primitive impact and rhythmic weight.

The band navigated several line-up changes early in their career, including the departure of founding guitarist Boggs in 2021. Drummer Cody Davidson and vocalist Devin Swank remained the stable core during a period of heavy touring across the United States and Europe. Across this era, Sanguisugabogg refined their style into a more structured, groove-oriented form while retaining the blunt force that defined their origins. Their second album, Homicidal Ecstasy in 2023, expanded their reach with more intricate arrangements that still honoured their intentionally shocking aesthetic.

The release of Hideous Aftermath in October 2025 marked a significant moment, advancing their reputation with songs such as Necrosexual Deviant, Face Ripped Off, Skin Cushion and Dragged By A Truck, each built around thicker production and deeper rhythmic focus. By the time they toured Europe in 2024 with Suffocation, Sanguisugabogg had developed a sound that felt more controlled yet even more punishing, with new material including Permanently Fucked showing a clear continuation of their gory thematic universe. Their touring schedule intensified through 2025, including a co-headline run in the United States and festival appearances that cemented their status as one of the genre’s most entertaining live acts.

Joining them on the 2026 Australian tour will be PeelingFlesh, the Oklahoma outfit who have taken the slam-oriented side of death metal and fused it with heavy groove elements. Their arrival in Australia has been highly anticipated, with their live shows known for rhythmic violence and a sound that blends dense breakdowns with abrasive vocal assault. Together, the bill represents a complete immersion into death metal extremity, with both bands promising nights that move from grinding intensity to relentless rhythmic force.

Tour Dates

Friday 12 June: Amplifier Bar, Perth 18+

Saturday 13 June: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide Lic AA

Sunday 14 June: 170 Russell, Melbourne 18+

Wednesday 17 June: Manning Bar, Sydney 18+

Thursday 18 June: Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle 18+

Friday 19 June: Crowbar, Brisbane 18+

Tickets

DAL Pre-Sale starts Tuesday 25 November at 12pm AEDT.

General on-sale begins Wednesday 26 November at 11am local time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)